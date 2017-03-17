Concerts on the Lawn: The Market Shops, located at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, has extended its free concerts on the lawn through April. Every Sunday 1-3 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy free entertainment by local artists and bands. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. Scheduled are March 19, David Seering; March 26, Chuck Lawson; April 2, Fuzion; April 9, Luke Langford & 331 South Band; April 16, Donnie Sundal; April 23, Chris Alvarado; April 30, The Wildlife Specials. The Market Shops are at 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway, Miramar Beach.

Spring Fam Jam: Autism Spectrum on the Emerald Coast Inc presents the family and music festival 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at the Mullet Festival site in Niceville. Festivities include the Color Run, live entertainment from a variety of bands, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors and a beer booth. Children’s activities include bounce houses and inflatables, face-painting and more. For tickets and more details, visit www.springfamjam.com.

Seagrass Celebration: Learn about seagrasses, the marine creatures that live there, and how to protect them at the 17th annual Seagrass Awareness Celebration. The free event will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Shoreline Park South in Gulf Breeze. Family-focused activities include: live marine life in touch tanks, “eat a seagrass bed,” seining, games, fishing, marine creatures, marine debris, arts and crafts including making shark tooth necklaces, boating and water safety, kayaking and food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, hat, water shoes, and lawn chairs. Contact Chris Verlinde, UF/IFAS Santa Rosa County Sea Grant extension agent, at 623-3868 or chrismv@ufl.edu.

Florida Trail Association: The Choctawhatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association has these events planned: March 18, 6-mile hike at Topsail Hill State Preserve. Meet at 9 a.m. Call event leader Bruce Varner at 405-207-3645 for questions. Visit www.choctawhatchee.floridatrail.org to RSVP.

“Spamalot”: The first show of Stagecrafters’ 45th season will be “Spamalot,” the hilarious hit musical based on the 1975 film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Call Stagecrafters at 243- 1101. Remaining performances are March 17-19, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Fort Walton Beach Municipal Auditorium, 107 Miracle Strip Pkwy. Tickets are $25, available at: www.StageCrafters.com, P.S. Gifts and Bayou Book Co.

Cirque Italia: The water circus ( a non-animal show), brings its new second show today through Sunday to Santa Rosa Mall, 300 Mary Esther Boulevard, in Mary Esther

Acts include: Straps — suspended by only fabric and friction, she gracefully soars through the air. Laserman — a visit from the future. Dinosauer act — a blast from ancient past. Personal watercraft — Yep, inside a tent. High wire duo. Roller skate duo from “America’s Got Talent.”

Showtimes under the white and blue Big Top Tent are: Friday, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. The box office is open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Purchase tickets through the website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone at 941-704-8572.