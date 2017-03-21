Spring in Northwest Florida provides the perfect motivation to get outdoors and get active. I least that’s what Aaron Hougan, a local avid runner thought when he started the Destination Runners Club in Destin last month.

“The main objective is to keep people moving forward,” Hougan said of the group. “We are into all runners, from beginners to people who run marathons.”

Hougan said he started the group as a weekly social run to encourage community and fitness.

“It’s always nice to have that conscience there behind you, encouraging you on to do better,” he said. “We want to help people gain the health consciousness and just get out and be active and be active in the community.”

What started out as just two friends going on a weekly jog has quickly grown, and now Hougan says a consistent group of about 10 people show up each week to run the three-mile route. The group meets at Destin Athletic Club, walks together to the post office, then runs to the Destin Elementary School, around the track and back.

“I try to make sure I stay back and help the trail pack so they can ask me questions about breathing or stride,” said Hougan. “Then once we get to the track everyone can go at their own pace. When we get back to the post office everyone waits on everybody else.”

Hougan explained that DAC owner Voltan Nagy had been wanting a social fitness group and Destination Runners was an easy fit for the job.

“You don’t have to be a member (of the gym) to run in the group,” Hougan said. “We just want you to come and enjoy.”

Destination Runners meet Monday evenings at 5:30 p.m. in front of DAC on Main Street in Destin. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/DestinAthleticClub/