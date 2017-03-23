It’s spring time! The weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer, which means it’s prime time for relaxing evenings alongside the beach with a refreshing drink in hand.

We here at Destin.com decided to round up the most creative drinks in the area, and while this is by far not a comprehensive list, these creative cocktails will satisfy that taste for something both refreshing and different.

Drink: Maple Bacon Bourbon

Ingredients: Vanilla custard, Maple Crown Royal, fresh bacon bits, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, a slice of bacon and more fresh bacon bits.

Place: AL’s Beach Club & Burger Bar 1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy. S.E. Fort Walton Beach.

Final Taste: “I did lots of research on having the best burgers and shakes on the Island,” said Kevin Isaacson, Assistant Director of Operations at The Boardwalk. “It’s really a balance of flavors that is going to appeal to the most people. Just about every item we do is unique.”

Drink: The Derby Revisited

Ingredients: Timber Creek Florida Bourbon, Cynar 70 Proof, artichoke flavored bitter liquor, fresh lime juice, rosemary simple syrup and egg whites.

Place: Bella Sera Bistro 2 Harbor Blvd. Destin.

Final Taste: “I enjoy taking old-fashioned or vintage cocktails and bringing them into today’s era,” said Bella Sera Mixologist Stephan Creed. “I have a lot of passion for them. All of my drinks are fresh ingredients; like I don’t buy triple sec I make it and I don’t buy lemon juice, I squeeze it; I just love what I do.”

Drink: Bimini Bash

Ingredients: Five different types of rum, equal parts pineapple juice and orange juice, a splash of cranberry juice.

Place: AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar, AJ’s Seafood Shanty, AJ’s on the Bayou, AJ’s 30A.

Final Taste: “The Bimini Bash gives the best bang for your buck,” said AJ’s bartender Sarah Teal. “It has the most alcohol and we limit it to three per person because it’s so strong. It’s named after Club Bimini at AJ’s in Destin and has been served since 1984.”

Drink: Fudpucker Punch

Ingredients: Light rum, dark rum, Meyers rum and 151 rum, pineapple and orange juice and grenadine.

Place: Fudpucker’s Beachside Bar & Grill, both in Destin and Fort Walton Beach.

Final Taste: “When you want to consume a drink, it’s the flavors that attract you,” said Fudpucker’s General Manager Rich Neal. “Plus it goes along with the atmosphere of the place here at Fudpuckers.”

Drink: Duck, Duck, Juice

Ingredients: Grey Goose Vodka, Cointreau triple-sec, mango and orange juices, ice and a seasonal rubber ducky.

Place: Duck Duck 306 Harbor Blvd. Destin.

Final Taste: “How’d I get the idea for the name of the bar and my theme? That’s a three part story,” said Duck Duck owner Chris Sehman. “First, I worked at a place called M.R.Ducks in Ocean City Maryland when I was younger and I kind of always wanted a place with the word duck in it. Second, I noticed that duck hunting started becoming a thing in the bayou here after the oil spill. Third, what is the first game you played as a kid? Duck, duck, goose…There is always some kind of innuendo in all of my bars.”

Drink: ‘Bama Breeze

Ingredients: Limes, simple syrup, Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, Margaritaville Coconut Rum, and cranberry juice.

Place: Lulu’s Destin and Lulu’s Gulf Shores.

Final Taste: “The drink is inspired by a Jimmy Buffett song in which Lucy Buffett is featured in, ‘Bama Breeze,” said Lulu’s Destin General Manager Matt Reynolds. “It just reminds us of being home in Alabama on the coast, the guests love it and we are very proud of it.”