In this series of first-person articles, we follow reporter Savannah Vasquez as she explores her yogi journey and discovers the most unique forms of yoga offered in the Destin area.

The world of yoga is new to me; new in the sense that I have always been so skeptical of the spiritual and mystical side of the practice that until now I have completely shunned the idea of trying it. I do, however, enjoy exercising and working my mind and body to live a healthy lifestyle, so I decided it was time to give yoga a try.

My first yoga experience was with Destin Hot Yoga. Just hearing the words ‘hot’ and ‘yoga’ together got me nervous. I am a lady, but I am prone to sweating massive amounts when I get hot. But in the name of journalism, I decided to push through my trepidation and just bring enough water to fill a camel’s hump.

Upon arrival at the yoga studio, I met with owners Tracey Sledge and John Jakubiak and learned that hot yoga is steadily growing in popularity in the yoga realm.

“It has been expanding in the country very quickly, so bringing it to the Gulf Coast is just a natural progression,” said Sledge. “The heat excels the benefits of yoga, detoxes the body through sweat and loosens your muscles so that you can stretch safely.”

Jakubiak added that the heat allows practitioners to get deeper into the yoga postures and achieve their poses in a safe, comfortable manner.

Before heading into the classroom, Sledge gave me some first-timer’s advice.

“The only thing that you need to do is stay in the room and breathe,” she said. “Keep an open mind. The things you struggle with are probably the things you need the most.”

With that I gathered my yoga mat, towel and water bottle and headed into my very first yoga class — the Vinyasa Flow for Power Hot Yoga class.

I tried to sit very straight-backed as I waited for the class to start. I had a very sore lower back and hoped the stretches we were going to do would help ease the pain.

Instructor Melissa Shalongo led us in a resting position as soft music played, and I allowed my body to relax even as beads of sweat gathered on my brow.

Shalongo gave clear directions as to how to best move our bodies to reach each pose, and soon I fell right into the rhythm of the movements; or flow in yogi speak. Next, we were guided through stretches, poses and even modified push-ups and planks that worked everything from our arm and leg muscles to our core. We slowly switched from movements that required strength to restful recovery movements which allowed me to catch my breath, grab a sip of water and reset my scrunched up towel a atop my mat.

The room was kept at an even 85 degrees (cooler then the max setting of 95-105 degrees), which kept me chugging my water and sweating, but not in an uncomfortable manner. In fact, throughout the entire class I felt relaxed and enjoyed that I wasn’t the only person sweating buckets!

By the end of the two-hour class I was surprised at how far I could stretch and at how confident I felt in my movements even though this was only my first yoga class. Shalongo’s teaching style attributed to that confidence, as she allowed for us to choose poses that felt most comfortable to our bodies. She even told me before the class that her approach to yoga is for it to be a personal experience for each student because she said each person knows best how to move within their own body.

The end of my class was my favorite part — and no, not because it was over! It was my favorite for two reasons. First, we were given a cool washcloth that smelled faintly of peppermint while we relaxed back into the first restful pose. I put my cloth over my forehead and eyes and felt like taking a nap. Secondly, when the classed ended I realized that my back pain had faded away and in place of it I felt relaxed and alert, a weird but exhilarating mix of physical and mental states.

So there you have it, my very first yoga experience, and I would have to say my only regret is that I didn’t try it earlier!

Want to go? Destin Hot Yoga is at 11275 Emerald Coast Parkway, Suite 9, in Miramar Beach. For more information, visit www.destinhotyoga.com or call 850-547-6133.