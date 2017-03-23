Spring 2017 on the Emerald Coast is going to be “boss.” Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation and Ocean Reef Vacations & Real Estate partner to co-present Jersey performing a live tribute concert to the music of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. April 8 in the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive West. Jersey simultaneously kicks off the 2017 MKAF season and is expected to rock the launch of the 22nd annual Concerts in the Village series.

The Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band was formed with one goal – to pay tribute to one of America’s greatest musical acts. It takes a massive talent to do justice to “the Big Man.” This seven-piece band travels around the country with endless musical talents on keyboard, guitar, saxophone, mandolin, harmonica and vocals. This versatility opens up the wide range of tunes written by “The Boss.”

In the 44 years since the release of his debut, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.,” singer/songwriting legend Springsteen has created a catalog of songs nearly unrivaled in the history of rock: “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Fire,” “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Hungry Heart,” “Dancing in the Dark” and “Glory Days,” to name a few. There’s a reason New Jersey-born Springsteen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1999) and why he is known simply as “The Boss.”

“For those hardcore Springsteen fans, this is a concert you do not want to miss,” said MKAF CEO Marcia Hull. “This band features a multitude of talent to replicate the music of Springsteen and the E Street Band. Their own Mad Max is referred to as the master of the drum beat and the heart beat (a cardiologist by profession) with his amazingly accurate portrayal of Max Weinberg.”

Grab your favorite lawn chair, pack a picnic and wine or purchase dinner prepared fresh onsite. Bottled water and soft drinks are available to purchase on-site. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for MKAF members. Children 12 and under are free. Children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Purchase tickets online at www.mattiekellyartsfoundation.org.

Reserved VIP Tables seating up to eight are $225 for MKAF members and $275 for non-members. To inquire about purchasing VIP tables and seating for up to eight guests, contact the MKAF office at 650-2226 to reserve. Enter a charity benefit drawing to win fabulous prizes during intermission to support art, music and student education.

Event proceeds help to fund MKAF’s cultural season of events and arts education outreach programs that serve populations of students and families, including children and adults with special needs and “Warrior Arts”, serving the wounded warrior population for our returning combat military and veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Jersey also is made possible with support from co-sponsors BrightView Landscape Services, Mosquito Authority and Harrison Sale McCloy.

The Jersey concert launches the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s 22nd year. The rest of the 2017 season to be showcased in the MKAF Cultural Arts Village will include the nine-week summer Concerts in the Village series staged every Thursday at 7 p.m. from May 4 through June 29.

This year the Concerts in Village series will expand into fall with a Labor Day concert on Sept. 3, and new this year, MKAF is adding a four-concert fall lineup on Thursdays at 7 p.m. from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5 to the Concerts in the Village series. The gate opens at 6 p.m.

For more information or to join MKAF to receive added valued benefits, including preferred member pricing at special events, or to inquire about getting involved by volunteering or joining the Board of Directors, visit www.mattiekellyartsfoundation.org or call 650-2226 and follow them on Facebook.