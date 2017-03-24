by Abraham Galvan

Smoothie lovers will now have two Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations in Destin to enjoy their daily fix of fruity drinks, flat breads, wraps and sandwiches.

The newest Tropical Smoothie, which is at 4495 Furling Lane Suite 120 at the Bayside City Market, will have a grand opening event starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The opening will include a lively atmosphere along with giveaways, product tasting and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Destin’s other Tropical Smoothie is located at HarborWalk Village.

“The first 50 guest that purchase something will receive a free smoothie every week for a whole year… That’s 52 smoothies,” said owner Adam Alfonso. “Also, we will be offering $1.99 flatbreads all day with the purchase of a smoothie.”

The 1,520 square-foot café will be the first around the area to showcase the new island inspired atmosphere décor the chain franchise has adopted.

“We use fresh fruits and ingredients in our smoothies, which gives them bold flavors with a tropical twist” Alfonso said. “What also sets us apart is that we serve delicious food.”

He said they are not like fast food joints. Visitors will feel like they are home and have the option of pairing each food item with a customized smoothie.

“You won’t head back to work feeling sluggish, but instead refreshed and rejuvenated,” Alfonso said.

General Manager Kelle Cumpton is excited of the new location and having the chance to serve their loyal customers.

“We have had multiple of customers walking in thinking (the café ) is open,” she said “ We can tell everyone is very excited for the grand opening.”

The casual health-conscious chain will also offer catering for parties, company meetings or other gatherings.

“You will definitely taste the smoothness, fruit and texture of our smoothies … It will just melt in your mouth,” Cumpton said.

The café will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.