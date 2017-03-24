Craving for some good southern comfort food? Mary’s Kitchen officially opened its doors in Destin on Thursday and welcomed all locals and visitors to try out their favorite signature dishes.

This is the second location for home cooking restaurant, which already has a restaurant at Uptown Station in Fort Walton Beach. Mary’s Kitchen’s Destin restaurant is located in the old Destin Diner building, at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and Airport Road.

“There was a need in the market for a comfort food restaurant for Destin residents,” said Mary’s Kitchen owner Joe Ezell.

The new restaurant is a duplicate from the Fort Walton Beach’s location with the same menu, reasonable prices and quality of service. The only difference will be the décor and atmosphere style inside the eatery.

Ezell said what will set them apart from others is the variety of food items they offer on their menu. Customers can order plates of fried catfish, barbecue and other comfort foods.

“We really hope to establish a strong local base and of course get the support of tourist … that will be icing on the cake,” he said.

Besides offering fresh and reasonably priced food, the restaurant will also serve draft and bottled beer and a selection of wines.

Will Reese of Navarre said locals will have another good choice to pick from.”There are a lot of seafood and tourist-like restaurants in the area… here you will get real southern food you can sink your teeth in,” he said.

Reese, who loves the catfish, said visitors can get a good meal without spending a fortune.

“If I’m in town looking for lunch this is most likely where I will come,” he said.

Ezell said he is very excited to be in Destin and hopes to be in the area for a long time.

“I hope we are filling a void in the community,” he said.

Restaurant hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.