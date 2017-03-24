Happy Hour Extravaganza: Destin.com and The Destin Brewery invite you to Happy Hour

Extravaganza Friday, March 24 from 5-7 p.m. This family friendly event will include corn-hole, giant Jenga, food trucks, beer, root beer for the kids and DD’s and giveaways every 20 minutes! Event will be held at The Destin Brewery 505 Mountain Drive Unit N. For more information call 315-4412

Seaside Farmer’s Market: Get ready to browse the booths of local bakers, farmers and crafters at the Seaside Farmer’s Market this Saturday. You will find everything from fresh produce to handmade soaps and the setting, in quaint Seaside right by the Gulf will be the perfect Saturday pick-me-up. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in the downtown area of Seaside. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/seasidefarmersmarket/.

Farmer’s Market: Kick off the weekend right with a trip to Grand Boulevard to enjoy local vendors at the Farmer’s Market. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, you can peruse the booths and find fresh local produce, jams, salsas, breads and juices as well as unique gift items for friends and family. The Farmer’s Market will be held at 600 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Boulevard-Farmers-Market-282661901906484/?fref=ts.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast: On Saturday, “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II” celebrates the world’s favorite classic Looney Tunes, projected on the big screen, while the Sinfonia Gulf Coast performs the original scores live. The concert will be at 7 p.m. at the Emerald Coast Convention Center, 1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy. SE, Okaloosa Island, in Fort Walton Beach. Tickets are $45 for preferred seating and $29.50 for choice. Students (up to age 18) are $25. To purchase tickets, go to SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or call 460-8800.

Bojamz Music Festival: The 4th Annual BoJamz Music Festival will be held 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday at Boshamps Oyster House in Destin. BoJamz is a one-day music festival & silent auction aimed at bringing the community together to raise money for Planting Peace, a non-profit organization that has many global projects. There will be a $10 (suggested donation) entry fee as well as the silent auction.

Concerts on the Lawn: The Market Shops, located at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, has extended its free concerts on the lawn through April. Every Sunday 1-3 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy free entertainment by local artists and bands. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. Scheduled this week, March 26, is Chuck Lawson.

The Stoked Show: Stoked stars the comedy hypnotist, Terry Stokes, singer Paul Brevard and special guest hypnotist, Terry Stokes Jr., at the Bart Rockett Theater at HarborWalk Village. This 90 minute performance is an interactive, audience participation show where you can be a hypnotic subject or participate in ESP and mentalism experiments. A truly unique and mesmerizing show. Showtime is Sunday at 8 p.m. and admission is free. For more information visit www.stokedshow.com or call (888)-7-STOKED.

Sunday Cinema: The Baytowne Wharf will host Sunday Cinema with the showing of A Bug’s Life at 7:15 p.m. March 26, at the Events Stage Plaza. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and kick back and enjoy the spring evening.