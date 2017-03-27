By Deborah Wheeler

South Walton has a new shuttle service in town.

Mike McIntosh drove for other shuttle services for about three years before striking out on his own and starting Mr. Mike’s Transportation.

“I felt this area could use another service,” he said.

McIntosh bought a TurtleTop bus that can seat 15 comfortably, and if he is only transporting a wedding party a couple of blocks to the beach, he can hold more, he said.

“There is no place for guests to park their cars if they are going to a wedding on the beach,” he said. “I can take them, and go back and pick them up.”

In addition to transporting wedding guests, McIntosh has also been transporting people to baptismal events, to and from the airports, and even children to and from school who did not want to ride the traditional school bus.

“It’s not a party bus,” he said.

However, if several couples want to go out for dinner or a night on the town, he is happy to take them and return to pick them up when they call.

“It’s cheaper than a DUI,” he said.

The bus is equipped with two air conditioning units and leather seats, and McIntosh said he has all his credentials for the airports. Airport prices depend on how many are in the bus.

The service may be rented by the hour or for three hours.

The response and need has presented itself enough that he already has another bus coming and a back-up driver.

Check out Mr. Mike’s shuttle online at www.mrmikestransportation.com. If you need a ride, call 850-797-0808.