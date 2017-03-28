by Savannah Evanoff

Terry Stokes Sr. walks around Destin shopping centers in a tuxedo jacket without pants, and he doesn’t mind when people ask why.

The longtime hypnotist entertainer dons the outlandish ensemble to promote the three-month run of “The Stoked Show” at HarborWalk Village. “The Stoked Show” is an hour of entertainment that combines the hypnotism of Stokes Sr. and Jr. with the singing comedy of Paul Brevard.

“The stars of the show are the people in the audience,” Stokes Sr. said. “We take volunteers out of the audience, two minutes we get them hypnotized, and for the next hour they are the stars … The show is different every night because it’s limited only by our imagination.”

The free musical comedy hypnosis show is at 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday until May 28 at the Bart Rockett Theater, 34 Harbor Boulevard, Destin. Entertainers will accept gratuities.

Unscripted

Stokes Sr. has been hypnotizing people for almost 40 years.

He first discovered the craft on spring break his freshman year of college, when he saw Atlanta hypnotist Jack Berry. The last night, Berry hypnotized him on stage, he said.

“At the end of the show, I was on top of the pool table doing a strip tease with my pants around my ankles,” Stokes Sr. said. “At that moment, I realized this is real. I went back to school, I changed my major … I just fell in love with hypnosis.”

Since then, Stokes Sr. has performed at Destinees, a former club in Fort Walton Beach; the Ramada Beach Resort, the Calgary Stampede and a long-running show in Las Vegas called “Hypnosis Unleashed.”

“I performed seven nights a week for 17 years,” Stokes Sr. said. “I thought I wanted to retire. Turns out I just needed two weeks off.”

Stokes Sr. joined forces with Brevard, a comedy singer in Branson, Missouri, for “The Stoked Show” this past November. Brevard impersonates Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra but is most commonly known for his original song “Soldiers in Blue.” The tribute to first responders has more than a million YouTube views.

Brevard and Stokes Sr. met in Branson and knew instantly they needed to join shows, Brevard said.

“We have almost the same mentality toward everything,” Brevard said. “We love the same movies. We love the same songs. When I do something, we’re in tune with each other.”

The two are able to perform “The Stoked Show” unscripted, Stokes Sr. said.

No limits

The two most used props in “The Stoked Show” are the least expected.

“Band-Aids and a teddy bear, Band-Aids especially,” Stokes Sr. said. “Every time I touch somebody, they’ll think they’re bleeding from the spot I touch.”

The hypnosis show is not designed to embarrass anyone, Stokes Sr. said. Hypnosis removes people’s inhibitions, but it doesn’t violate their moral values.

“I give people an opportunity to do something they’ve dreamed of their entire life, which is to get on stage and entertain …” Stokes Sr. said. “We don’t embarrass anyone; we make them the stars of the show.”

In one instance, Brevard said Stokes Sr. hypnotized a woman to try to kiss him, though he agreed to hold her back from going through with it.

“She wouldn’t do it,” Brevard said. “She snapped out of it because her husband was there and she found it morally objectionable.”

In one performance, Brevard said Stokes Jr. hypnotized him.

“He made me rap, and then he made me do it in Chinese,” Brevard said. “There was a Chinese lady in the front row that was laughing so hard.”

Brevard can’t speak Chinese, he said with a laugh.

Samantha Barrett, the marketing manager at HarborWalk Village, said the shows are family friendly.

“They make everyone feel happy,” Barrett said. “They get the crowd excited and energetic. It just brings everyone together to provide family entertainment.”

Stokes Sr. once hypnotized a young boy to think he was in love with a young girl, Brevard said.

“(The boy) just smiled and he said, ‘How you doin’?'” Brevard said. “That was the cutest thing I’ve seen.”

The two don’t charge for “The Stoked Show” because they want people to choose to pay after they’ve had a good time.

“The only stipulation is if we make you laugh ’til you cry, pee or poop your pants, it’s $20,” Stokes Sr. said. “If you have a good time, you don’t mind paying for it.”

“The Stoked Show’s” title is based on the definition of stoked, Brevard said before he read the definition.

“To be stoked is to be completely and intensely enthusiastic, exhilarated or excited about something,” Brevard said. “Those who are stoked all the time know this. Being stoked is the epitome of all being. When one is stoked, there is no limit to what one can do.”