Canine Carnival: The American Cancer Society Bark For Life Canine Carnival, a noncompetitive walk event for dogs and their owners to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at the Destin city complex across from the Dog Park. After the walk, there will be demonstrations, contests, and games.

Baytowne Wharf: Come on out to the Baytowne Wharf for free spring concerts! This weekend enjoy Bryan Bludworth on Friday March 31, and Stevie Hall on Saturday April 1 from 7-10 p.m. at the Baytowne LIVE stage. Also at Baytowne Wharf enjoy the Disney film ‘Up’ during Sunday Cinema, April 2 at 7:15 p.m.

Vettes at the Village: Vroom, vroom Vettes at the Village returns to the Village of

Baytowne Wharf from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 in the Events Plaza. Area Corvette clubs bring “America’s Sports Car” shined to the max, as these automotive icons zoom into the Village streets. Be a part of the show and vote for your favorite style and model.

Kids Consignment: Have a baby, toddler or even tween? Check out the areas largest

consignment event this weekend at the Northwest Florida fairgrounds. Shopping runs from Wed-Sat March 29 to April 1 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for more information visit http://www.lullabiesandmudpies.com. Wednesday and Saturday $1 admission fee, Thursday and Friday free admission.

Kite Festival: Ring in Spring at the Kitty Hawk Kites annual Fly Into Spring Kite Festival on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Boardwalk at Okaloosa Island. Check out 100-foot animal shaped kites and professional stunt kite flying demonstrations. Also as an added bonus on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. there will be a candy drop! For more information visit http://www.kittyhawk.com/event/fly-sprin

g-fort-walton-beach-fl/ or call (850) 796-0102.

The Stoked Show: The Stoked Show is an hour of entertainment that combines the hypnotism of Stokes Sr. and Jr. with the singing comedy of Paul Brevard. This free musical comedy hypnosis show is at 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday until May 28 at the Bart Rockett Theater, 34 Harbor Boulevard, Destin. Entertainers will accept gratuities.

The Velveteen Rabbit: This is an interactive version of the classic children’s story of how

toys become real. The characters of Old Horse, Boy, Mother, Jack-in-the-Box, Tin Soldier, Velveteen Rabbit, Doctor and Fairy all come to life children in this heartwarming play. The show is April 1 at 9:30 a.m., tickets are $10. Children (2 and under) are free. To purchase tickets visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call 850-684-

0323.