By Savannah Vasquez

Whether you are on vacation or a seasoned local, there is something everyone can benefit from – happy hour! In Destin, happy hour ranges from 11 a.m. ‘til the wee hours of the night, depending on the location you choose to find your booze. From the Destin bridge to the Walton county line, there are several restaurants and bars that offer a little something extra during their deemed happy hours. So without further ado, here is a list of some of Destin’s happy hour hot spots and the specials they offer.

AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar: Happy Hour runs weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with $1 off all drinks. Weekdays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. oysters are discounted to $12.

The Back Porch: Happy Hour from 3-5 p.m. daily.

Bella Sera: Happy hour goes from 3-5 p.m. daily with $2 off wine, $1 off beer and half price all appetizers and pizzas.

Boshamp’s Seafood and Oyster House: Monday-Friday 3-6 p.m. offering well drinks for $3.50, House Wines at $4 a glass, 16-ounce domestic beer for $2.50, and 16-ounce imported beer for $3.50.

Brotula’s: Happy Hour from 2-6 p.m. daily at the bar enjoy 50 percent off wells and wine by the glass, $2.50 on Miller Light and Yuengling on draft, $5 margaritas and half price on select appetizers.

Burrito Del Sol: Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. daily with two-for-one Corona bottles, $3 SweetWater 420, and $2.95 Margaritas.

Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe: Daily Drink specials from 3-5 p.m. and $3 mimosas all day.

Crab Island Cantina: Happy Hour daily from 3-6 p.m. with $4 margaritas, $3 Corona, $2 Bud Light, $4 house wine, and a specially priced appetizer menu.

The Craft Bar: Happy Hour Monday-Friday 2-6 p.m. Selection of cocktails, craft beers, wines and snacks featured on a $5 menu.

Fudpucker’s Beachside Bar & Grill: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Fudpucker Punch is $5.99 and Smirnoff Martinis are $4.99 all day.

Gilligan’s Seafood: Happy hour from noon-5 p.m. daily with beer, wine and well drink specials to include: $3 for 16-ounce beers, $4 for 25-ounce beers, and $2 off a dozen oysters.

Harbor Docks: Happy hour from 4-5 p.m. daily serving half price appetizers, $2 off sushi and half price on all well drinks and domestic beers.

Harry T’s: Weekdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. offering half price drinks and $5.89 appetizers at the bar.

Hog’s Breath Saloon: Happy Hour runs daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to close. During happy hour enjoy half off wells and calls and $1 off domestic beers and house wines.

Island Wing Company: Happy hour runs from Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with two-for-one house wines, well drinks and margaritas and a $1-off draft beer. There are also appetizer specials during happy hour.

Jackacuda’s Seafood & Sushi: Happy Hour daily from 2-6 p.m. on select beverages including craft beers, domestic beers, wines, well drinks and $5 select sushi rolls and appetizers.

La Paz Restaurante & Cantina: Happy Hour is from 4-6 p.m. daily and $2 tacos on Tuesdays.

Landshark’s Pizza: Weekday 3-6 p.m. $5 wells, $2.25 bottle domestic and $2 draft. Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday so enjoy $2.50 Corona and $4 Margarita on the rocks all day and $2.50 tacos from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday’s are Wing Wednesday so enjoy 59 cent wings all day. Also Wednesdays are bourbon club day with $2 off all bourbons and a $15 mix and match taster with three one ounce flights of bourbon from 3-6 p.m.

LuLu’s Destin: Monday-Friday 3-6 p.m. $2 select draft beer, $3 house wine, $4 house margarita, $6 frozen margarita and daquiris.

Mama Sherry’s Pizza, Wings & Things: Happy Hour daily from 4-7 p.m. half off draft beer and well drinks, $3 house wine by the glass and $1-off domestic bottles.

Margaritaville: Daily from 9 p.m. to close. $3 14oz Bud Light or Miller Light draft, $4 well drinks, $5 house chardonnay or cabernet, $6 Who’s to Blame Margarita.

Marina Café: Happy hour is from 5-7 p.m. daily offering half price drinks, half price sushi and select, specially priced appetizers.

McGuire’s Irish Pub: Late night happy hour daily from 10 p.m.-close. Half price draft beer, house wine and well drinks.

O’Quigley’s Seafood Steamer: Happy Hour runs from 2-6 p.m. weekdays offering well drinks two-for-one all 24 draft beers are $1 off and $3.50 for house wine by the glass.

Tailfin’s Alehouse Oyster Bar: Weekdays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Happy Hour prices include; $3 Bud Light, $5 wells, $5 long island, $5 house wine and $15 domestic bottle bucket of beer.

790 on the Gulf: Happy Hour 3-6 p.m. daily with select house wells for $5, margaritas on the rocks for $5 and select wine specials. There is also a featured daily appetizer for $6 during happy hour.