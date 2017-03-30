April is a month of festivals.

Every weekend, sans Easter weekend, Northwest Florida offers at least one festival highlighting everything from jazz music to airplanes. Check out this list of festivals to help book your April calendar.

Marvel of Flight

When: March 31-April 1; some activities begin at noon Friday, full day begins at 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: DeFuniak Springs Airport, 1931 U.S. Highway 90 West, DeFuniak Springs

Cost: Free admission

The DeFuniak Springs Airport will host its seventh annual Marvel of Flight with the theme “Aim High, Dream Big and Work Hard.” It will feature aircraft displays, flight demonstrations, guest speakers, seminars and vendors. Visit marvelofflight.com.

Pensacola JazzFest

When: Starts 10:30 a.m. April 1 and 11 a.m. April 2

Where: Seville Square, 130 E. Government St., Pensacola

Cost: Free admission

Jazz things up at the 34th annual Pensacola JazzFest in downtown Pensacola’s Seville Square. The free festival will feature headliners Wayne Bergeron, Greg Abate and his quintet, Annie Sellick and the Hot Club and Orlando’s Fusion Beat. The lineup also includes Don Snowden Big Band, the Gulf Coast Collegiate All-Star Jazz Band, as well as many greater Pensacola area high school and college jazz bands. Pensacola JazzFest also features “Jazz Jam for Kids” with complimentary harmonicas and kazoos, arts and crafts vendors, food vendor and soft drinks. It will offer adult beverages at the Beer Tent and a merchandise tent where you can purchase posters, T-shirts, performing artists’ CDs and vinyl from Jazz Pensacola’s collection. Visit jazzpensacola.com.

“Fly Into Spring” Kite Festival

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1-2

Where: The Boardwalk, 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway, Okaloosa Island

Cost: free admission, $13 kites available at Kitty Hawk Kites store

Gaze up at soaring kites at Kitty Hawks Kites annual “Fly Into Spring” Kite Festival. The event will feature professional stunt kite flying, demonstrations and lessons and a family fun fly for all ages. The public can bring a kite and join in or purchase a kite for a festival deal at Kitty Hawk Kites store at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. For event details, visit kittyhawk.com/event/fly-spring-fort-walton-beach-fl/ or call 796-0102.

SouthSounds Music & Arts Festival

When: April 7-9

Where: downtown Mobile, Alabama

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Festival attendees can enjoy more than 75 shows in 14 venues at the sixth annual SouthSounds Music & Arts Festival. Musical artists span an array of genres including Americana, indie, country, bluegrass, rock, alternative, metal, soul, funk, blues, R&B and hip-hop. Visit southsoundsfest.com.

Milton High School Band Crawfish Festival

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 8

Where: Park Avenue side of the Milton High School campus, 5445 Stewart St., Milton

Cost: $5 tickets, children 5 and younger are free

The Milton High School Band will host its second annual Crawfish Festival with music, a Louisiana-style crawfish boil, children’s activity area and vendor booths. The entertainment will include the Milton High School Blackwater Beats Jazz Band and other local music groups.

Estuary Festival

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8

Where: Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park, 4281 State Road 20, Niceville

Cost: free admission

The 10th annual Estuary Festival will feature educational activities and displays showcasing the coastal environment. Guests can try out a kayak or canoe and make fish-printed T-shirts to take home. Visit floridastateparks.org/park/Rocky-Bayou.

Okaloosa Revfest

When: noon-3 a.m. April 8

Where: KC’s Sandbar, 190 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach

Cost: $10 tickets

A lineup of local bands will perform for the Revfest art and music festival at KC’s Sandbar. The bands include Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Come Back Alice, Heritage, New Earth Army, Continuum, Captain Green, Post Pluto, Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet, El Dub, Ajeva, Strange Tang, The Wide Open and The Good Lookings. For event details and tickets, visit okaloosarevfest.com.

Sandestin Wine Festival

When: April 20-23

Where: Village of Baytowne Wharf, Miramar Beach

Cost: Tickets start at $25

The Sandestin Wine Festival will feature four days of events including wine dinners with celebrity chefs, preview events, wine tastings and meeting winemakers. For tickets and more details, visit sandestinwinefestival.com.

Northwest Fest

When: 6-9 p.m. April 20; 5 p.m. gate opens

Where: outdoor amphitheater at Northwest Florida State College, 100 East College Blvd., Niceville

Cost: $10 admission for open seating in fixed seats or on the events lawn, bring a chair

Heritage, the Moon Lagoons, the Gray Tones and other local bands will perform outside with food and beverage vendors available. For more details and tickets, visit mattiekellyartscenter.org or call 729-6000.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

When: April 19-23

Where: Pier Park, 600 Pier Park Drive, Panama City Beach

Cost: Tickets start at $90; ages 12 and younger are free with an adult

To purchase tickets or find ticket information, visit seabreezejazzfestival.com/ticket/.

Enjoy the “ultimate weekend of smooth jazz” with a variety of jazz artists including Kenny G, Sheila E, Darren Rahn and Paul Brown. For the complete lineup, visit seabreezejazzfestival.com.

Musical Echoes Flute Festival

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 21-23

Where: The Landing, 139 Brooks St., Fort Walton Beach

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate Native American culture, art and music at the Musical Echoes Flute Festival. Experience the unique sounds of the Native American flute during performances. It will also feature traditional dancers, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and a silent auction. For more details, visit musicalechoes.org.

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival

When: April 27-30

Where: Town Center of Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, 600 Grand Boulevard, Miramar Beach

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for single events

Celebrity winemakers and distillers will gather in South Walton to wine, dine, educate and entertain guests with a four-day celebration. Guests can enjoy attractions such as Spirits Row, Champagne Lane Tastings, Savor South Walton Culinary Village, Nosh Pavilions, tasting seminars, Craft Beer & Spirits Jam and live entertainment. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit SoWalWine.com.

Pepsi SpringJam

When: April 28-29

Where: Aaron Bessant Park, 600 Pier Park Drive, Panama City Beach

Cost: Tickets start at $59; military discounts available

Headliners Sheryl Crow and Darius Rucker will join 10 other artists for the Pepsi SpringJam. To purchase tickets and get updates about the festival, lineup, directions, parking and lodging packages, visit springjampcb.com.

Saturday in the Park

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29

Where: Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida, 115 Westview Ave., Valparaiso

Cost: Free admission

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida will host its 41st Saturday in the Park Heritage Festival with the Heritage 5K run and walk followed with reenactments, craft demonstrations, live entertainment, food vendors, craft vendors, a car show, old-fashioned games, contests and a kids zone. For more details, visit heritage-museum.org.