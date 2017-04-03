by Abraham Galvan

Destin Commons is bringing more culture to its walls by showcasing original mural artwork throughout the outdoor lifestyle center by regional and national artists.

The center is planning to decorate its walls with six street art murals and graffiti-inspired art pieces. Miami-native Daniel Fila was the first artist to take on the task and capture the essence of Destin with his paintings.

“We have a really strong interest in arts as a company … whether it’s sculptures, fountains or paintings,” said General Manager Robert Perry. “We ask artists to put the local atmosphere in their art.”

Fila painted a street mural called “Blue Crab” next to Express near the parking garage and a graffiti art piece called “The Fisher” at the south end of the property next to Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl & Grill.

Fila, also known as Krave, is a multi-faceted artist whose work ranges from mural installations to figurative and abstract paintings, animations and urban sculptures.

“I like to talk to locals and ask them where they like to go and check out those places,” Fila said “… When you look deeper in Destin you really can see the culture.”

Fila described the “Blue Crab” mural as a silhouette-type spaceship coming down from space.

“The painting is a piece within a piece with it all tying together,” he said. “Every time people see it I want them to see something different and get lost in it.”

Fila said “The Fisher” is an aquatic piece in which the fisherman seems to be turning into water like he is in the ocean.

The main goal of the paintings is for people to interact and take pictures with them. Visitors can stand right under the fisher’s fishing pole or the blue crab’s claw and it will appear as if they were part of the artwork.

“I want the locals to fall in love with the pieces. … If locals love it then I know I’m doing something right.” Fila said.

Go check out the paintings at Destin Commons at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and Danny Wuerffel Way (the Mid Bay Bridge Road).