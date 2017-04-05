by Savannah Evanoff

Nearly nothing looks more refreshing than ice cold water with fruit on a hot day.

A friend introduced me to water infused with fruits and herbs, referring to it as “sassy water.” Since then, I have often brought sassy water infused with lemons, limes and cucumbers to work, but I want to expand.

To break out of this sassy water rut, I tried some of the multitude of infused water recipes on Pinterest. Here, I list my recipe, new recipes found on Pinterest and my recommendations after trying.

1. Savannah’s Recipe

After trying other recipes, I’ve realized this is my sweet spot for a refreshing sassy water with infused ingredients.

• 1/2 lime cut into slices

• 1/2 lemon cut into slices

• 1/2 cucumber cut into slices

• 2 quarts water

Combine the ingredients, and let the water infuse overnight in the fridge.

2. Summer Water

Fit-tastic posted this recipe on its Facebook page, as found on Pinterest.

Summer water is much heavier than your traditional infused water.

If you use this recipe, be prepared for a more intense flavor. I recommend serving this cold, trying it with sparkling water and stirring before each drink to prevent swallowing a spoonful of cinnamon.

• 1 liter water

• 1 cup strawberries

• ½ tablespoon cinnamon

• Juice from 1 lime

Blend the ingredients and enjoy.

3. Flat Tummy Water

The following recipe is available at stepintomygreenworld.com.

Flat tummy water is similar to the recipe I use regularly, with mint leaves added for flavor. Although I don’t recommend it for people seeking a flat tummy, I would recommend it to those who enjoy the sour flavors of lemons and limes.

• 6 cups filtered water

• 1 tablespoon grated ginger

• 1 cucumber sliced

• 1 lemon sliced

• 1/3 cup mint leaves

Let the mixture infuse overnight, and enjoy the next day.

4. Strawberry Lime Cucumber Mint Water

The following recipe is available at wholefully.com.

This water was one of my favorite recipes, however, I would adjust it based on how much water you use.

With two limes, the sour flavor can overwhelm the cucumber and mint leaves, especially if left to infuse overnight. I recommend using more than 2 quarts of water, or dividing the recipe ingredients in two. I also recommend drinking immediately, rather than letting it infuse overnight.

• 1 cup sliced strawberries

• 1 cup sliced cucumbers

• 2 limes sliced

• ¼ cup fresh mint leaves

• Ice cubes

• Water

In a half-gallon jar, or a 2-quart pitcher, layer the strawberries, cucumbers, lime slices, and mint leaves with the ice cubes. Fill the jar or pitcher with water. Let chill for 10 minutes, and then enjoy.

5. Grapefruit & Rosemary

The following recipe is available at wholefully.com.

Incorporating rosemary into infused water gives it interesting flavor. I recommend trying this with other fruits such as strawberries.

I used an orange, because I was unable to find a grapefruit at the store. It was an unusual combination, but I do recommend the rosemary.

• Ice

• ¼ red or pink grapefruit cut into slices

• 1 large sprig fresh rosemary

• Sparkling or regular water

Place ice, grapefruit and rosemary into a container. Fill it to top with water. Enjoy immediately. Refill with more water and ice until fruit flavor is gone. It makes 1 quart, plus refills.

6. Orange & Blueberry

The following recipe is available at wholefully.com.

This recipe was simple and delicious. The tangy orange complements the sweet blueberries.

I plan to try this one in the future with sparkling water.

• ¼ cup fresh blueberries

• ½ orange cut into thin slices

• Sparking or regular water

• Ice

Place ice, blueberries and orange into a container. Fill it to top with water. Enjoy immediately. Refill with more water and ice until fruit flavor is gone. It makes 1 quart, plus refills.