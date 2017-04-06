Touch-A- Truck: The Junior League of the Emerald Coast will present Touch-A- Truck 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Destin Commons. A horn-free hour will be observed 1-2 p.m. for children with special needs and sensitive ears. This fundraising event provides families an opportunity to see, touch and learn about a variety of different vehicles that serve the community. Participants include Destin Fire, Gulf Power, Waste Management and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The first 250 children to enter will receive a free gift bag with special discounts and goodies. A donation of $2 per person or $5 per family is suggested for attendance. Visit www.JLEC.org or email, hq@jlec.org.

The Stoked Show: The Stoked Show is an hour of entertainment that combines the hypnotism of Stokes Sr. and Jr. with the singing comedy of Paul Brevard. This free musical comedy hypnosis show is at 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday until May 28 at the Bart Rockett Theater, 34 Harbor Boulevard, Destin. Entertainers will accept gratuities.

Concerts on the Lawn: The Market Shops, located at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, has extended its free concerts on the lawn through April. Every Sunday 1-3 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy free entertainment by local artists and bands. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. Scheduled are April 9, Luke Langford & 331 South Band; April 16, Donnie Sundal; April 23, Chris Alvarado; April 30, The Wildlife Specials. The Market Shops are at 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway, Miramar Beach.

Baytowne Wharf: Come on out to the Baytowne Wharf for free spring concerts! This weekend enjoy Stevie Hall on Saturday April 8 from 7-10 p.m. at the Baytowne LIVE stage.

Military Family Appreciation: ZT Motors of Fort Walton Beach will host Military Family Appreciation Day, a festival at the Fort Walton Beach Landing, 139 Brooks Street, Fort Walton Beach, designed to honor the service and the sacrifices made by military families and veterans throughout our area. The event will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and will include live bands, a free children’s play area, military services exhibitors, and free food and drinks from a variety of vendors. Contact the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce at 244-8191 or FWBChamber.com.

Okaloosa RevFest: This local arts and music festival will be held from noon to 2 a.m. Saturday at KC’s Sandbar and Grill, 190 Miracle Strip Parkway SE, Fort Walton Beach. Tickets are $15 at the gate, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the 7th Special Forces Association. The festival will also feature a children’s area with arts, crafts, toys and games. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

St. Mary’s Spring Fling: It’s Saint Mary’s 30th Annual Spring Fling at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds through Sunday. Bring the family for carnival rides, live music, white elephant sale, arts and crafts, crawfish boil, funnel cakes, barbecue, baked goods and more. Parking and admission are free. The Northwest Florida Fairgrounds is on Lewis Turner Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach. For details, visit www.saintmaryschool.net or Facebook.

Family Estuary Festival: The 10th Annual Family Estuary Festival, a free family and community event for all ages, will be held Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park, 4281 State Road 20 East in Niceville. There is no park entrance fee for the festival which offers fun activities, hand-on displays and environmental awareness. The event is hosted by the Mattie M. Kelly Cultural & Environmental Institute at Northwest Florida State College, with support from the Friends of the Emerald Coast State Parks. All activities and entertainment are free. Call 729-6469.