by Abraham Galvan

Culver’s is officially open and serving its famous fresh frozen

custards and butterburgers.

With locations in Navarre and Panama City, the fast casual restaurant, which opened on March 13 in Miramar Beach, has inside seating for 130 people, a drive through and an outside eating area. The Wisconsin-based fast food chain also has a meeting room where business meetings, parties or any kind of special event can be held, free of charge.

“We use the best quality of ingredients…If it’s not top quality then it’s not on the menu,” said Lucas Bryant, the local franchise owner. “Nothing in this restaurant is pre-made. Everything is made to order.”

Culver’s has over 600 restaurants in the U.S. and are famous for their flavor of the day frozen custards and Midwestern-raised beef with Wisconsin cheese burgers on a buttered bun. Frozen custards are made freshly in small patches throughout the day and customers can call-in orders.

“We are big in customer service…We want our customers to be happy,” Bryant’s wife Jennifer said.

Jennifer said kids can have some fun with their kid’s meal by collecting Scoopie tokens, which comes in each meal.

“Each kid’s meal comes with a free scoop of frozen custard and if they save up to 10 tokens they can win Scoopie gear or a free Scoopie kid’s meal,” she said.

Lucas Bryant said they are hiring for all positions and individuals who are interested in applying can do so in person or online at www.Culvers.com.

Culver’s is located at 12540 Emerald Coast Parkway next to Smith’s Antique Mall. For more information, visit the chain’s website or call the restaurant at 850-424-4700.