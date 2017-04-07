On Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-noon, the City of Fort Walton Beach’s Firefighters and Silver Sands School invite the special needs community to come out for a free morning of springtime fun. Play games to win Easter eggs (both candy and toy-filled available to accommodate dietary restrictions) and enjoy refreshments, activities and Easter surprises at Silver Sands School, 349 Holmes Boulevard NW in Fort Walton Beach. In the event of rain, the event will be moved from the outdoor field to inside the school building. Call 833-9513 or visit facebook.com/CityofFWB/events.

• A Community Egg Drop will take place Saturday, April 8, 9-10:30 a.m. at Hellen McCall Park, 325 Moll Drive Santa Rosa Beach. This is a free event for all hosted by Seagrove Baptist Church. Registration begins at 9 a.m. for the grand giveaway of four season passes to Big Kahuna’s Water Park in Destin. At 10 a.m., a helicopter will drop 5,000 eggs on the soccer field. They will be filled with candy eggs and toys. Prize eggs will be scattered throughout. For more details, visit www.seagrovebaptist.org.

• The Destin Library has scheduled its Annual Easter Egg Hunt for children, ages 4 years and under, 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 12. Pre-registration is required and may be made in person at the library or by calling 837-8572. The program will be held inside the library and will include door prizes, a visit by the Easter Bunny and more.

• The Valparaiso Community Library has three fun events for children and their caregivers next week to celebrate Easter. On April 12, lap-sit story time with an Easter Egg Hunt is at 10 a.m for children under the age of 2½. On April 14, an Easter Egg Hunt for children up to age 5 will be included during the regular 10 a.m. story time. Bring an Easter Basket for each child. April 14 at 3:30 p.m., children over the age of 5 will have an Easter Party with cupcake decorating, refreshments, and other activities. Call the library at 729-5406 or visit on Facebook.

• There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. April 13 (Preschool Story Hour) at Walton County Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach. The Easter Bunny will be hopping into the Coastal Branch Library Reading Garden. Bring your favorite basket and join in the hunt. Free for the public. No reservations required. Call 267-2809. The library is at 437 Greenway Trail.

• On April 13, the City of Fort Walton Beach Recreation Department will host an Easter Egg Glow Hunt, an evening event featuring glow-in-the-dark eggs. The festivities kick off at the Fort Walton Landing on Brooks Street at 6 p.m., complete with a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Then the hunt begins at 7 p.m., with separate age divisions for children ages 1-4, 5-8, and 9-12 years of age. Don’t be late. Kids are fast, and the hunt ends quickly. This free event is open to the public. Children should bring a basket or container. Contact the City of Fort Walton Beach Recreation Department at 833-9576 or 833-9580.

• Children, ages 4 to 12 years, along with their parents, are invited to stop by the Destin Library 1-4 p.m. April 14 and 10 a.m.-noon April 15 and create an Easter craft for their family. “Kids will have a craft choice of: Easter Egg Magnet, Easter Egg Decoration or an Easter Bunny Magnet” say Will Rogers, Youth Services Librarian. This event is free and open to the public. Visit the Destin Library on Facebook or contact wrogers@cityofdestin.com or call 837-8572.

• The City of Destin’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 15 at 9 a.m. at the Morgan Sports Center, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin. The Easter Egg Hunt is for youth ages 12 and under. There will be a special egg hunting zone for crawlers and toddlers, along with a visit from the Easter Bunny.

• The Easter Bunny will visit LuLu’s to help boys and girls hunt for eggs on April 16 at 2 p.m.. Kids will be divided by age groups for safe fun for all. Free family fun will include pictures with the Easter Bunny. LuLu’s is in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina. Visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin/.

• An Easter Celebration will take place 12:30-2 p.m. April 16 at WaterColor Inn’s Marina Park in South Walton. The event is open to the public. There will be Easter egg hunts, crafts, face painting and live music.