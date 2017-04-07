by Linda Murchison

If you have never visited Rosemary Beach, you really should.

There are a number of interesting shops to browse and restaurants to try, and there is live music everywhere.

On our most recent visit, we tried Edward’s Fine Food and Wine, which is on the southwest side of Main Street in Rosemary Beach.

The food

As we began looking over the menu, our server brought us a basket of fresh, hot bread with butter to enjoy while we were making our selections.

We began our meal with a bowl of tomato basil soup with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. It was thick, rich and delicious. Even my guest, who insists he doesn’t care for tomato soup, thought it was good.

We both opted for a salad.

My guest chose the buttermilk salad — greens dressed with a refreshing buttermilk dressing with tomatoes, cucumber, carrots and red onion.

My choice was the beet salad. Beets, local greens, shallots, cornichons, goat cheese, grapefruit slices and walnuts are combined to form a tangy introduction to dining at Edward’s. Other fresh greens-based salads are available.

Other small plates include tuna tartar and Edward’s Crab Cake.

Have you noticed the food at Edward’s has a definite Southern-influenced coastal flare?

For his entrée, my guest chose the special of the evening, the 10-ounce filet mignon with chimichurri sauce served with roasted Brussels sprouts and pomme frites. The steak was cooked to the correct temperature and was tender and flavorful. The fries were hot and well seasoned in a nice presentation.

Again, my guest surprised me by enjoying the Brussels sprouts, a vegetable he normally does not enjoy eating. Chef Reese, do you offer classes in cooking Brussels sprouts, a vegetable I have always enjoyed but rarely cook for one?

I chose the grilled grouper with mushroom vinaigrette, cauliflower mash and haricot vert.

The grouper was tender and flavorful. The cauliflower was perfectly seasoned. I have had undercooked green beans so many times at restaurants that I had begun to wonder if they were used only for decoration. Not so at Edwards. They were tender and flavorful and meant to be eaten.

Other entrees offered were grilled cheese and tomato soup, grilled flat iron steak and grilled snapper.

We ended our meal with the vanilla bean crème brulee topped with fresh berries and a cup of their delicious French press coffee.

The evening of our visit, they also offered an artisanal croissant with strawberry glaze, whipped cream and crème Anglaise, a berry cobbler of mixed berries topped with vanilla ice cream and a chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich.

Edward’s is child friendly and offers several menu options for them. Just ask your server. There were several families dining in the courtyard the evening we visited, and they seemed to be enjoying themselves.

The menu changes daily due to their commitment to using the freshest local ingredients available.

Edward’s offers wine and beer only.

The atmosphere

The overall description of Edward’s would be one of casual elegance from its courtyard with live greenery and flowing fountain to its small, intimate dining room. If you prefer, you may even sit at one of the sidewalk tables to people watch or at the bar where there is a small television.

The service

Our server, Steve, was friendly and professional. He answered our questions about the food and offered suggestions when requested. In fact, all the wait staff were very welcoming and friendly.

A final taste

Edward’s Fine Food and Wine should definitely be on your short list of restaurants to try in Rosemary Beach.