by Deborah Wheeler

Local and regional officials gathered at the new Thomas Pilcher Park on Friday morning to dedicate it and the new Clyde B. Wells Bridge on U.S. Highway 331, calling it “more than a bridge, but also a destination.”

“Thanks to the opening of this bridge, we are no longer the second-slowest county in the state in evacuations,” Walton County Commission Chairwoman Chair Cecilia Jones told the crowd.

About 50 people gathered under the new bridge, where state Sen. George Gainer told them it was the largest turnout for a bridge dedication he had ever seen.

The bridge cost $18 million and came in on time and under budget. Construction began in 2014.

“I hope we bring more projects like this to Walton County,” Gainer said. “There is no other bridge in Northwest Florida where we have been able to do this.”

A temporary half-cent sales tax was used to raise $25 million in two years for the bridge. An additional $6 million was used for enhancements such as the park.

“We came together as a community for this bridge project,” Jones said. “I see children playing here at the park and I want to see some of you here fishing.”

The new fishing pier is 200 feet long and has three covered pavilions and bathrooms. Picnic tables will be installed later.

There are also four boat ramps with launches. Parking is available for 50 cars and 30 boat trailers.

The County Commission named the park after the Pilcher family, who attended the dedication. Thomas Pilcher’s son, Terry, said it was a huge honor.

Thomas Pilcher was a Walton County native who worked as a Florida Marine Patrol officer and with the Board of Conservation. He monitored water quality, boating safety, seafood harvesting, fish tagging and stocking. He also helped in search-and-rescue operations, and was instrumental in the placement of the boat ramp in the center of the causeway in the 1970s so larger boats could access Choctawhatchee Bay.

“The enjoyment and care of the Choctawhatchee Bay was a large part of his life, and making sure locals and visitors could access the waters and enjoy the area,” Terry Pilcher said. “We are honored the county and state have chosen our dad for this honor. He worked hard to make Northwest Florida a better place to raise a family and enjoy our natural resources. As a kid, our dad was up before us and drove most days to Panama City to the marina where his office was located. He loved the waterways. Even after retirement he could be found most days at the bay or beach checking on everything. We all live in Freeport on the bay just across the bridge. We can see the park from our back porches.”

The park is open 24 hours a day and is equipped with security cameras monitored by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Beach operations personnel will take care of the maintenance. The park’s entrance is at the northbound southern foot of the bridge.