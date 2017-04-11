by Abraham Galvan

Shoppers have some new more reasons to visit Destin Commons with the opening of new retail stores.

Sports fanatics can shop for their favorite team merchandise at Xtreme SportsFan. The store is home to a wide selection of NFL, NBA, NASCAR, MLB, NHL and collegiate sports collectibles and memorabilia. The store for years had been located at the Santa Rosa Mall.

“It was time to make a change geographically and get into a new market,” said Fred Gold, owner of the sport’s store.

The store, which opened on March 25, also offers team branded sporting goods apparel of just about every professional and college sport. Customers can also pair their clothing with accessories matching their favorite sports team.

“This will be the most unique store you will walk into. …The goal is for customers to walk in and get wowed,” Gold said.

Looking for exquisite pearls or fine leather necklaces, bracelets or earrings? Munika Karim, which the name of both the store and its owner, can hand make any kind of jewelry for any special occasion at her new store that opened on April 1.

“I put a lot of love and hard work into my jewelry,” Karim said. “I make symbolic jewelry.”

She said her jewelry is made with Tahitian, South Sea and freshwater pearls set in 14k gold, silver and silver plated metals.

“We also sell a collection of Bohemian apparel for women,” Karim added.

With a location in Spanish Fort, Alabama, Coastal Outfitters chose Destin as its second store opening along the Panhandle.

The store sells a selection of premium coastal, outdoor gear and casual lifestyle apparel and accessories. Some of the brands include Columbia, Patagonia, Yeti and The North Face, according to owner Ryan Rasinen.

“There aren’t many stores out there like us. We carry very unique brands others (stores) don’t have,” he said.

Rasinen said he is hoping to have his grand opening on April 17.

“I am very excited to start a new store here,” he added.

Another new jewelry option shoppers can indulge in is at a kiosk that opened earlier this month. Sea & Sand Jewelry will offer nautical silver to 14k gold, semi-precious, natural stone and boutique jewelry pieces.

“We have something for everybody, ranging from $ 15 to $ 800,” said Emily Kelly, who is opening the location with her husband William. “We want to make women feel beautiful.”

Kelly said the outdoor lifestyle center ties in with their vision and how they want their shop to be.

“It’s been a dream of mine to open my first location and it’s finally happening,” she said.

You can go see what each store has to offer at the Destin Commons, which is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and Mid-Bay Bridge Road.