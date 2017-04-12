By Savannah Vasquez. Deborah Wheeler also attributed to this article.

The Sandestin Wine Festival is coming up next week (April 20-23, 2017), and while uncorking premier wines from around the world is amazing, we thought our readers might also like to find local wines to take home.

While there are not an abundance of local wineries, there are plenty of wines made specifically for this area. Here are some of the most popular wines with local labels that are available by the bottle.

Chautauqua Wine

Chautauqua Winery is one of the only local wines that is actually grown and produced completely in Northwest Florida. The winery is located in DeFuniak Springs, and offers 15 different wines made from locally grown muscadine grapes.

“Our focus is on muscadine grapes that we grow in our vineyard,” said Wine Maker George Cowie. “We use the grapes from the ground to the bottle, and we believe that this shows the best of the Emerald Coast. We are working with mother nature to bring our customers the best product.”

Chautauqua Wine is available both at the winery in DeFuniak Springs as well as at the retail store Emerald Coast Wine Cellars on Scenic Highway 98. Personalized wine labels are also available on select wines for an extra special gift to take back from your vacation.

For more information visit http://www.chautauquawinery.com/ or http://www.emeraldcoastwinecellars.com

Frogtown 850

Made with grapes grown in Dahlonega Georgia, Frogtown produces 850 White and 850 Red exclusively for the Northwest Florida region.

“The nice thing about these dry, French style wines is that they are still made pretty close to home and are labeled for our area,” said local distributer Chelsea Taylor. “This is one of the winemakers’ vacation spots and he had a second home here.”

850 wines are currently served at Destin Brewery, Tops’l Resort and will be on the wine list at Cuvee’ Kitchen and Wine Bar when it re-opens this Spring.

For more information visit http://frogtown.us/#home

De Luna Wine

De Luna Wine is produced in Pensacola made from premium fruit grown across the country. The name De Luna, harkens back to Spanish Conquistador, Don Tristan De Luna who anchored in Pensacola Bay in the 16th century.

“De Luna wine is unique because it’s Americas first craft cocktail wine and is a 14 percent alcohol fruit wine that is a blend of grape, fruit and brandy,” said Marketing Director Bethany Wilson. “We gather the best of the best fruit from all over the states to produce and bottle the best fruit wine possible right here in Downtown Pensacola.”

De Luna currently carries four wine flavors; a dry Blueberry Explosion, semi sweet Pomegranate Pop, sweet and tart Cherry Bomb, and a sweet and tart Strawberry Kiwi Splash.

De Luna wine can be purchased at retailers including Sams Club, Walmart, Walgreens and Fresh Market in the Pensacola area.

For more information visit http://www.deluna.com/

30A Wine

Grown and produced by Mercer Estates in Washington, 30A Wine currently has three varieties; chardonnay, red blend and rose.

“We wanted to do wine our guests would appreciate,” said 30A brand founder Mike Ragsdale. “This is a foodie destination and we wanted a wine to go well with the foods offered here.”

30A wines can be purchased at Publix, Wine World, Winn Dixie, and other local stores in the 30A area.

For more information visit https://30a.com/30a-wine-by-mercer-estates/

Modica Market

The popular Seaside general store, Modica Market offers wine by the same name in three varieties; a chardonnay, a merlot and a pinot grigio. Owners Charles and Sarah Modica chose Round Hill winery in California to produce their wine, which is available only at Modica Market.

For more information visit https://www.modicamarket.com/

30A Coastal Dunes Wine Company

30A Coastal Dunes wine features artwork on the label by local artist Allison Wickey. Charlie Modica and friend George Barnes debuted this label in the spring of 2015 featuring a chardonnay and a cabernet. They have since added a sparkling rose and a pinot noir. 30A Coastal Dunes Wine is available at Modica Market in Seaside.

For more information visit http://www.30acoastaldunes.com/

Seaside Wine Project

In 2014, Seaside Town Founders Robert and Daryl Davis solicited the help of Charlie Modica to find a California winery that would be a good match for wines they wanted to carry their town’s label. After going out and taste testing numerous varieties from various wineries, Sonoma’s Kokomo Winery was tapped for production.

Carrying the Seaside label are a cabernet, a cuvee blend, a pinot noir, zinfandel, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, and a Grenache rose. Four of those won gold medals at the North Coast Wine Challenge in California.

Seaside Wines are available only in Seaside by the glass or by the bottle.

For more information visit http://www.seasidefl.com/theseasidewineproject/

Three Wise Men

Chan’s Wine World, which boasts 11 stores between Pensacola and Panama City carries it’s own wine label, Three Wise Men. The label bears the likeness of the stores’ partner owners, Chan Cox and Robert Montgomery, and sales director and vice-president Michel Thibault.

The three men visited wine properties all over the world, including South Africa, Argentina, and France, tasting a hundred or even a thousand wines to find the perfect wine for their house label.

“This one is a rising star in wines and made by Jamie Kutch, who is also a rising star as a winemaker and specializes in high-end pinot noirs and chardonnays,” said Thibault in a 2012 interview. “His style is both elegance and balance and his wines are now getting huge ratings by the likes of Robert Parker and others.”

Chan’s Wine World offers three varieties of Three Wise Men; a Chardonnay, a Pinot Noir and a Cabernet Sauvignon. The wine is sold exclusively at Chan’s Wine World locations.

For more information visit https://www.chanswineworld.com/.