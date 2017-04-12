Dance party: Emerald Coast Theatre Co. is throwing a big-haired dance party … ‘80s style at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14. The ‘80s Rewind Dance Party will be held in ECTC’s performing space Upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Best dressed will win for the “most Choice” outfit. Shenanigans Show Band will provide live music. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Ticket package sponsorships are also available. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Concerts on the Lawn: The Market Shops, located at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, has extended its free concerts on the lawn through April. Every Sunday 1-3 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy free entertainment by local artists and bands. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. Scheduled are April 16, Donnie Sundal; April 23, Chris Alvarado; April 30, The Wildlife Specials. The Market Shops are at 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway, Miramar Beach.

The Stoked Show: The Stoked Show is an hour of entertainment that combines the hypnotism of Stokes Sr. and Jr. with the singing comedy of Paul Brevard. This free musical comedy hypnosis show is at 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday until May 28 at the Bart Rockett Theater, 34 Harbor Boulevard, Destin. Entertainers will accept gratuities.

Easter Egg Hunts:

LuLu’s Destin Easter Egg Hunt: Meet the Easter Bunny and join in the fun hunt for Easter eggs. The fun begins at 2 p.m. with crafts, inflatables, and photos with the Easter Bunny. The event is free and will be held Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. For more information visit www.lulubuffett.com

The City of Destin’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt: The City’s Easter event will be held April 15 at 9 a.m. at the Morgan Sports Center, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin. The Easter Egg Hunt is for youth ages 12 and under. There will be a special egg hunting zone for crawlers and toddlers, along with a visit from the Easter Bunny.

A WaterColor Easter: An Easter Celebration will take place 12:30-2 p.m. April 16 at WaterColor Inn’s Marina Park in South Walton. The event is open to the public. There will be Easter egg hunts, crafts, face painting and live music.

Easter Bunny Brunches:

HarborWalk Village: Enjoy an Easter Brunch overlooking the Destin Harbor in the HarborView Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. Cost is $29 for adults and $14 for kids. Menu is available at http://bit.ly/2ohKST2 call 850-424-0622 for reservations. The Easter Bunny will then be seated on the HarborWalk Village main stage from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for meet and greet and photo opportunities.

Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer: Meet the Easter Bunny at Brotula’s while enjoying an omelet station and buffet. Cost is $32.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids 10 and under. Reservations are recommended, please call 850-460-8900.