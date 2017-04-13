HarborWalk Village: Enjoy an Easter Brunch overlooking the Destin Harbor in the HarborView Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. Cost is $29 for adults and $14 for kids. Menu is available at http://bit.ly/2ohKST2 call 850-424-0622 for reservations. The Easter Bunny will then be seated on the HarborWalk Village main stage from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for meet and greet and photo opportunities.

Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer: Meet the Easter Bunny at Brotula’s while enjoying an omelet station and buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $32.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids 10 and under. Reservations are recommended, please call 850-460-8900.

Henderson Beach Resort: The Primrose restaurant within Henderson Beach Resort will host an Easter Brunch Sunday, April 16 with three separate seating times; at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cost is $65 for adults, $30 children and children under 3 are free. Their will also be an Easter Egg hunt at noon for those with dining reservations.

Play games with the Easter bunny Saturday April 15, 12-2 p.m. at the ice cream shop, Sprinkles, located within Henderson Beach Resort. This event is free and open to the public. Also, join the Easter bunny to paint Easter-themed magnets at 2 p.m. This event is $10 per child. For more information please call 855-845-4881.

WaterColor Inn & Resort: Come out and meet the Easter Bunny at the WaterColor LakeHouse and enjoy brunch with the whole family. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Easter Bunny photo opportunities from 9-11 a.m. This event is open to the WaterColor Community and guests at WaterColor Inn. Reservations are required. For more information call 850-534-5050.