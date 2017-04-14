ArtsQuest, the 29th annual fine arts festival produced by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, announces the 2017 Featured Festival Artist is Christon Anderson.

A Mother’s Day weekend tradition, ArtsQuest is a juried show that will take place May 13 and 14 in the Town Center of Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. The festival is part of Art Week South Walton, a collaboration of visual, performing and literary arts events presented in diverse formats and venues throughout South Walton in May.

Art Week South Walton also includes the Northwest Florida Theatre Festival, Digital Graffiti and the Seaside Writers Conference.

Anderson’s custom artwork titled “Next Quest” will be the featured image on all ArtsQuest marketing materials for the festival, including posters and merchandise.

“I’ve been a participant in ArtsQuest for years and feel honored to be this year’s featured artist. I love this festival and everyone involved in it,” says Anderson. “I am proud to work with the Cultural Arts Alliance and appreciate their philosophy of total dedication to the arts and artists in our area. I am happy to play my part in their cause.”

“I have personally been a fan of Christon’s work since I first met him at ArtsQuest many years ago,” says CAA Executive Director Jennifer Steele. “His talent has often been recognized by our judges, and it is our honor to feature him and showcase his beautiful custom ArtsQuest creation, ‘Next Quest.’”

Presented by Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, ArtsQuest will feature Anderson and more than 150 other artists in various mediums including, but not limited to, ceramics, glass, oil and acrylics, photography, sculpture, metal and wood. These exhibiting artists from around the United States will compete for awards and cash prizes totaling $10,000.

The Festival will also offer heritage art demonstrations, a CAA member artist exhibit, a Walton County student exhibit, continuous live music and entertainment, and “ImagiNation: where kids rule.” A full cash bar will be available throughout the weekend in Grand Park.

Volunteers are needed throughout the weekend to work on all aspects of the festival. Those willing to help can sign up at www.culturalartsalliance.com/volunteer or email renee@culturalartsalliance.com.

ArtsQuest is presented by Grand Boulevard at Sandestin and sponsored in part by Visit South Walton. The event is open to the public, and a $5 admission donation is requested. Visit ArtWeekSouthWalton.com for more information about ArtsQuest as well as other Art Week events.

Born and raised in Florida’s Northwest panhandle, Anderson was provided an opportunity for his many talents to blossom. His athletic skill and ability were recognized in high school where he received both local and state accolades.

After a stint in the military, he returned home with a hunger to find his voice and be heard as these journeys brought him outside his everyday routine and opened his eyes to a whole new world.

He studied drawing with local luminary, Roland Hockett, and was fascinated by the artistic visual possibilities of photography under the tutelage of the late Johnnie Ihlfeld. Anderson was encouraged by commissioned works and fine art portraiture. These positive responses continue to bolster the serious interest in his work.

He has now developed a recognizable style using a variety of traditional mediums that both stand alone and meld, creating visionary, intuitive, abstract, three-dimensional works of art.

His anchor on this stormy sea of creativity is his wife, Kristina. Their daughter, Isabel Rain, and son, Coleman Ray, provide endless inspiration.