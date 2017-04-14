by Jennie McKeon

One of the coolest, new food trends can be found in Navarre.

Social media feeds have seen several videos of stir fry ice cream, a trendy dessert in which milk is poured onto a cold pan and mixed with your choice of ingredients. Originated in Thailand, it became popular in the United States recently thanks to a New York City-based business, 10Below Ice Cream.

IC Station manager Steven Zheng trained in the art of stir fry ice cream in New York before he started working on opening up shop.

“We wanted to bring something different to Navarre residents,” he said. “I have a lot of ideas for the future.”

Located in the Palm Tree Plaza on U.S. Highway 98, IC Station once was home to another ice cream shop — Dippin’ Dots. For the past two months, Zheng and his crew have been working to transform the space. Inside you’ll find bright, blue walls and a beach mural alongside the seating. For the next week or so the shop will have its soft opening as employees continue to train. Zheng said he’s looking forward to hearing what customers have to say.

“I’d love to see people come in and say ‘What is stir fry ice cream?’ and try it,” he said. “I also want to get ideas for new flavors.”

As a Navarre resident for more than 10 years, Zheng said he wanted to open a business that wasn’t just geared for tourists, which is why he opted for a location off the beach.

New employees were testing out their stir fry skills and trying new flavors Thursday afternoon. Brianna Justice said she had never heard of stir fry ice cream before she got the job, but now counts “strawberry and brownie” as her favorite menu pick.

“It’s a lot harder to make than it looks,” she said with a laugh. “I think it tastes better … and looks better than normal ice cream.”

Summer Shores mixed up strawberry ice cream with bits of fruit on the cold pan. She described stir fry ice cream as “lighter and fresher.”

“It’s divine,” she said. “I’m excited for more people to try it. I think it’s colder than other ice creams, which is is nice .. .especially when you’re coming back from the beach.”