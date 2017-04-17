by Abraham Galvan

There’s a new boutique offering a wide range of eye-catching merchandise at Destin Commons.

Destin Boutique, which opened on March 1, sells clothing, unique selection of jewelry, beach handbags, gift items and shoes. Customers can shop and select from a wide variety of resort, casual, and formal wear clothing. The new boutique is owned by local retired Army couple Debra and Jerry Johnson.

“We have dresses for weddings, proms, pageants and just about any special occasion,” said Debra Johnson. “Our fashion wear will be perfect for beach pictures.”

The boutique offers lines like Thirty-A Threads with locally made T-Shirts and Sara Happ’s lip scrubs and moisturizers. The store also has a unique selection of bridal dresses designed to be worn during a beach wedding, including wedding and bridal gift ideas and items.

“A bride can come in and get everything they will need to get married at the beach,” Debra said. “There is also a great selection of bridesmaids’ dresses.”

Military personnel, first responders, teachers and even locals can also enjoy 15 percent discounts on their purchases.

Debra said they will carry sizes extra small up to plus sizes where every customer who comes in the store will find something in their size.

“A mom, daughter and grandma can shop together and find something they will really like,” she said. “It’s a good shopping experience for all ladies and teens.”

Destin Boutique is located across from the Build-A-Bear store at Destin Commons, which is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and Mid-Bay Bridge Road.