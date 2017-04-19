by Wendy Victora

Planning a trip to Destin this summer? You are apparently not alone since Destin as a destination recently placed third on a list of top trending rental destinations.

The list, put out by TripAdvisor, ranks Destin as the third most popular rental spot, behind Ocean City, Maryland and its neighbor to the east, Panama City.

In the listing, Destin’s white beaches, emerald water, great fishing and endless fairways are touted as contributing to its perfection as a Florida vacation spot.

It also mentions some top local events for the summer, including the Nashville Songwriters Florida Sunshine Tour and the 7th Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ and Fireworks Festival.

The listing suggests eating at Bud and Alley’s, which is in South Walton, rather than one of Destin’s many restaurants. But Tracy Louthain, director of marketing for Newman Dailey Resort Properties, said visitors don’t really distinguish between Destin, South Walton and the various beach communities.

“This is one destination from a visitors’ standpoint,” she said.

The listing also recommends the Buccaneer Pirate Cruise and the Destin Harbor Boardwalk.

“Anytime we get the opportunity to be recognized nationally and internationally, it’s a great honor,” Louthain said.

Myrtle Beach is No. 4, Kissimmee is No. 5, Gulf Shores is No. 6 and Orlando is No. 7. Destinations along the East Coast take up the remaining spots on the Top 12 list.