by Savannah Evanoff

Gileah Taylor skipped right past it.

It took a little research to find the precise moment when her ethereal vocals faintly set the scene in a coffee shop on the Netflix original series, “13 Reasons Why.” The Sandestin resident and poetic songstress’ track, “Going Home,” appears on Season 1 Episode 2 of the mystery-drama series.

The Netflix sensation sky-rocketed “Going Home” YouTube plays to more than 50,000 as of April 18 and propelled artist inquiries on tunefind.com.

“That is crazy,” Taylor said. “I never ever would’ve hoped to get half that traffic in a year. It really is cool. I’m very, very thankful.”

“Going Home” is a song on Taylor’s record, “Songs for Late at Night Vol. 2.” To purchase the album or learn more, visit gileah.com.

Taylor will perform at the ArtsQuest Fine Arts & Music Festival at 10:30 a.m. May 13 on the Grand Park Stage. For information on the event, visit artsweeksouthwalton.com.

Tune in to the Northwest Florida Daily News Facebook page the evening of May 9 to hear Taylor perform in the newsroom for the DN Concert Series.

Taylor answered a few questions about her song’s appearance on “13 Reasons Why.”

Savannah Evanoff: I was so excited when I saw one of your songs was on “13 Reasons Why.” I completely fixated on your name.

Gileah Taylor: I had no idea what this show was about when they asked me about putting “Going Home” on there … When it came out and everyone was talking about it, I was like, “Oh my gosh.” And the soundtrack is so good. It’s amazing artists and songs, and they’re all super awesome sad songs, which I love.

SE: Who called you to deliver the good news?

GT: I have an old friend who owns a label called Velvet Blue Music. We’ve known each other for years. When I recorded “Songs for Late at Night Vol. 2,” he asked to hear it before I released it. I sent it to him, and we decided to work together.

He started trying to pitch songs from the record through a licensing company in Los Angeles. Nothing really hit until “13 Reasons Why.” It’s probably because my type of music isn’t happy commercial music like about lunchmeat or something.

SE: So, this sounds like kind of a surprise?

GT: I kind of didn’t expect anything else to happen with that record because I’m not able to go out and push it like an artist should. So when that happened, I was very excited that one song had made it onto a bigger stage than I could possibly hope for.

SE: Can you tell me a little about that song?

GT: It’s personal to me because it’s about my relationship, but I think anyone could understand the storyline. It’s just saying we’re going through a moment right now, and it’s hard. It’s not easy at this moment, however, everything about you is home for me, so I choose to stay. It’s not going anywhere as much as choosing to stay and work and not give up.

I like to use everything about our area in my songs as far as walking on the shore and the boat in the harbor or the bay. We all see those themes everyday. Besides the storyline, the backdrop is our area.

SE: What do you think of the “13 Reasons Why” soundtrack?

GT: When I was younger, everyone loved The Cure and Joy Division. It was just so cool to see an entire soundtrack of really great sad songs. There’s a couple of throwbacks. Then, of course, Selena Gomez obviously does a great job on anything she does. She seems so earnest and she’s so serious about the message in the show. It’s a really cool thing to be apart of, even if it’s in a tiny way of my song playing in the background.