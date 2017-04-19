Earth Day Celebration: The City of Destin will hold an Earth Day Celebration at the Destin Community Center Friday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to stop by the community center with their parents or guardians and play games, win prizes, make crafts, and hear an educational presentation about recycling in Okaloosa County. Nonie’s Ark Animal Encounters will also be there to put on a show with her live exotic animals. This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit http://www.destinchamber.com/events/details/earth-day-celebration-at-the-destin-community-center-17774 Or call 850-837-8572.

Construction Junction: The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is pulling out all the stops for kids this weekend with their event Construction Junction. Kids of all ages can interact with construction and rescue equipment such as helicopters, fire trucks, and a Coast Guard rescue boat are just a few of the items that will be on-hand. There will also be a face painting station, a dunk-a-cop booth, a craft station and a sand mountain for digging and climbing. This event is free and will be at the Fort Walton Beach Fairgrounds. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1560037697370526/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%22106%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D.

Concerts on the Lawn: The Market Shops, located at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, presents free concerts on the lawn through April. Every Sunday 1-3 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy free entertainment by local artists and bands. Bring chairs and blankets. Scheduled are April 23, Chris Alvarado; April 30, The Wildlife Specials. The Market Shops are at 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway, Miramar Beach.

Into the Woods: Fort Walton Beach High School continues its season with James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s provocative musical, “Into the Woods.” Tickets are on sale at the school office for this popular new American classic which continues at 7 Friday through Saturday night and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fort Walton Beach High School Auditorium, 400 Hollywood Blvd.,Fort Walton Beach. Tickets are $15 at the door. Contact director Christa Whittaker at whittakerc@mail.okaloosa.k12.fl.us or the theater office at 833-3300, ext. 1819.

NFSO concert: The Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra’s 30th Season continues Saturday with a German Masters concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theater of the Mattie Kelly Fine & Performing Arts Center in Niceville. German violin virtuoso Tobias Steymans is featured as the guest artist and will perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto. The NFSO will perform Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No. 5. Steymans is the concertmaster of the world-renown Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in Munich. Tickets are $25 adult, $18 for active-duty military, and $18 for youth age 18 and younger. NWFSC students may receive one free ticket with student ID. Contact the box office or purchase at the door starting at 6 p.m. Call 729-6000.

Madrigals & Belle Voci: The Northwest Florida State College Madrigal Singers & Belle Voci vocal ensembles will present a free concert Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Tyler Recital Hall at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center on the college’s Niceville campus. Seating is on a first-come basis. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The recital hall is in the Music Wing, across the center courtyard from the Mainstage Theater. Belle Voci is directed by Lois Henry and Madrigal Singers by Allison Everitt.