Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation presents nine wonderful ways to simultaneously celebrate friends and family, the great outdoors and music under the summer sky.

This year, MKAF presents the 22nd annual installation of the nine-week Concerts in the Village series every Thursday from May 4 through June 29 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive West in Destin.

Entertaining local, regional and national touring artists will hit the Dugas Pavilion stage to perform everything from Motown to modern rock and from Caribbean rhythms to beachy blues and from folk to funk. This year’s rocking roster includes two talented bands paying tribute to the timeless classic music of The Eagles as well as rock legend Joe Cocker.

“We invite everyone to come dance and sing your way into the summer season,” said Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation CEO Marcia Hull. “If you haven’t come to the Concerts in the Village or haven’t been in a while, we invite you to gather with us among family and friends for a true summertime celebration of music, food and fun.”

Gates open at 6 p.m. and concerts start at 7 p.m. for this come-as-you-are family-friendly outdoor concert series. Purchase tickets on-site at MKAF. Proceeds benefit MKAF’s community outreach programs. Live drawings for nearly a dozen prize packages during intermission.

Bring a lawn chair, picnic and wine or purchase soft drinks and dinner prepared by a featured restaurant or food truck on site. Admission is $15 for adults; children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. Children under 17 must be accompanied by parent or guardian. All sales are final, no refunds. Pets, tables larger than two feet and drones are not permitted.

The 2017 Line Up

‒ May 4: Emerald Gold, Niceville

‒ May 11: Flow Tribe, New Orleans, Louisiana.

‒May 18: Fountain City Players, Columbus, Georgia.

‒ May 25: Alter Eagles, Largo, Florida.

‒ June 1: The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, Raleigh, North Carolina.

‒ June 8: The Maxx, Atlanta, Georgia.

‒ June 15: Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces, Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

‒ June 22: Triggerproof, Gulfport, Mississippi.

ׇ‒ June 29: The Joe Band – Joe Cocker Tribute, Ann Harbor, Michigan.