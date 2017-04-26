by Abraham Galvan

Angelfish Babysitting is celebrating 10 years of providing trustworthy babysitting for locals and tourists.

Angelfish Babysitting is a Destin-based babysitting services started in 2007 that has grown to include over 60 professional sitters so that families can have a nanny who can provide any specific need for a child.

“We have sitters who are CPR and first aid certified,” said Debby Marler, the Destin-based company’s sitter coordinator. “Most (sitters) are nurses, retired nurses and college degreed.”

Marler said available babysitters are also highly qualified with special needs children and lifeguard certified.

“It’s great meeting wonderful parents and children from all over the world who are visiting our beaches. … Our locals families are a blessing too,” she said.

Sitters don’t come empty handed. They bring along fun arts and crafts, activities and special creations to entertain children while parents are away.

“We like to talk to parents and hear exactly what their needs are and bring the best caring services to their doorstep,” Marler said. “We also do corporate and private events, weddings and anything for which you will need our services year-round.”

Serving all around Destin, Parrish Aitkens started working with the company as sitter when she was in still high school 10 years ago.

“I always loved children and being around them. …It’s always been a passion,” she said.

The certified nurse said she has a 10-month-old of her own and this job gives her flexibility.

“Vacationing parents can go out and tour Destin without any worries,” Aitkens said.

She said locals also seek out her help, but frequent vacationers have become regular customers.

“There are families that vacation here every year and request the same babysitter,” Aitkens said. ” I get to see the same kids again every year. …It’s like a reunion.”

Although based in Destin, Angelfish Babysitting offers service from Navarre to Panama City Beach.

For more information or to find the right sitter for you, visit www.angelfishbabysitting.com