By Heather Osbourne

Nona the green sea turtle has been released back into the Gulf of Mexico — for the second time.

The Gulfarium C.A.R.E (Conserve, Act, Rehabilitate and Educate) Center brought Nona to Grayton Beach State Park Tuesday morning to release the rehabilitated turtle far from trouble.

“It’s always really bittersweet,” Jenna Wanamaker, associate aquarist at the Gulfarium, said after releasing Nona. “It’s really rewarding to take care of them for such a long time and then see them released.”

The juvenile turtle was rescued by the C.A.R.E Center on Feb. 2 after swallowing a fishing hook at the Navarre Beach Pier.

During initial scans, the Gulfarium’s staff discovered Nona was a patient in 2015 after being hooked in the left flipper at the same pier. The turtle was released back into the Gulf after two weeks of care.

Nona’s recovery wasn’t as easy this time around. The young turtle, whose gender won’t be known until adulthood, needed surgery to remove four hooks in its gastrointestinal tract. Nona was rehabilitated for two months following surgery before being released once again.

Wanamaker said the C.A.R.E Center chose Grayton Beach State Park in hopes the turtle will stay far away from fishing lines and won’t be back for a third visit to the Gulfarium.

“I’m hoping she stays out there and never comes back to us,” Wanamaker said. “It’s a little more secluded here. We’re just hoping to keep her away from populated areas so she doesn’t get hooked again.”