By Heather Osbourne

Nona the green sea turtle has been released back into the Gulf of Mexico — for the second time.

The Gulfarium C.A.R.E (Conserve, Act, Rehabilitate and Educate) Center brought Nona to Grayton Beach State Park Tuesday morning to release the rehabilitated turtle far from trouble.

Graham Northup, curator of fish and reptiles for Gulfarium, educated beachgoers on the rehabilitation process for sea turtles. [HEATHER OSBOURNE/DAILY NEWS]
Nona the green sea turtle waited to be released at Grayton Beach State Park Tuesday. [HEATHER OSBOURNE/DAILY NEWS]
Nona the green sea turtle was rehabilited by the Gulfarium C.A.R.E Center twice after swallowing a fishing hook at Navarre Pier. [HEATHER OSBOURNE/DAILY NEWS]
Nona the green sea turtle was released Tuesday far from the pier where she'd been hooked. [HEATHER OSBOURNE/DAILY NEWS]
Nona flapped in excitement after smelling its salt water home before release Tuesday. [HEATHER OSBOURNE/DAILY NEWS]
Jenna Wanamaker held Nona the green sea turtle before its release Tuesday. [HEATHER OSBOURNE/DAILY NEWS]
A small crowed of beachgoers gathered to see a juvenile sea turtle released back into the gulf Tuesday. [HEATHER OSBOURNE/DAILY NEWS]
Gulfarium C.A.R.E Center released one of its rehabilitated turtles Tuesday. [HEATHER OSBOURNE/DAILY NEWS]
Jenna Wanamaker released a rehabilitated sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico at Grayton Beach State Park. [HEATHER OSBOURNE/DAILY NEWS]
Nona the green sea turtle swam beneath the water after release Tuesday. [HEATHER OSBOURNE/DAILY NEWS]

“It’s always really bittersweet,” Jenna Wanamaker, associate aquarist at the Gulfarium, said after releasing Nona. “It’s really rewarding to take care of them for such a long time and then see them released.”

The juvenile turtle was rescued by the C.A.R.E Center on Feb. 2 after swallowing a fishing hook at the Navarre Beach Pier.

During initial scans, the Gulfarium’s staff discovered Nona was a patient in 2015 after being hooked in the left flipper at the same pier. The turtle was released back into the Gulf after two weeks of care.

Nona’s recovery wasn’t as easy this time around. The young turtle, whose gender won’t be known until adulthood, needed surgery to remove four hooks in its gastrointestinal tract. Nona was rehabilitated for two months following surgery before being released once again.

Wanamaker said the C.A.R.E Center chose Grayton Beach State Park in hopes the turtle will stay far away from fishing lines and won’t be back for a third visit to the Gulfarium.

“I’m hoping she stays out there and never comes back to us,” Wanamaker said. “It’s a little more secluded here. We’re just hoping to keep her away from populated areas so she doesn’t get hooked again.”

