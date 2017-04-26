Earth Day Festival: Come out into nature this Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and observe an Earth Day Festival with Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. Park admission is waived for the day, and the festivities will include face painting, food vendors, educational activities and games and recreational activities for rent such as kayaks and paddleboards. The center of the celebration will be tree planting as part of Trees for the Earth Campaign. For more information visit www.topsailparkfriends.org.

Folds of Honor Fundraiser: AJ’s at HarborWalk Village and Budweiser are joining forces to bring Folds of Honor to the Northwest Florida Panhandle from 4-8 p.m. April 29. For every Budweiser sold that day, offered at special rate of $3, will donate $1 to Folds of Honor. AJ’s will provide live entertainment on the Jumbotron by Jacob Mohr Band. There will be other events throughout the day for family entertainment to raise money for this non-profit that provides scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled in combat. Event is free and open to the public. Free flags and pins will be given to first 100. Food and drink specials will be offered, along with interactive shows and street performers.

Winemakers and Shakers: World-renowned winemakers, distillers, and other spirits industry celebrities will mix with locals and visitors from 4-6 p.m. April 28 at The Craft Bar, 424 Commons Dr E. in Destin. This intimate tasting party will kick-off the annual South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival. Guests will sample exceptional libations alongside artisan cheeses and other hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are being sold at xorbia.com.

Wine & Food Festival: The annual South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival fundraiser for the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation will be April 27-30 at Town Center of Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. The Savor South Walton Culinary Village offers an array of foods to taste, wine and food tasting seminars, and visit Spirits Row, Champagne Lane and Nosh Pavilions for live entertainment. To purchase tickets, visit www.SoWalWine.com.

Concerts on the Lawn: The Market Shops, located at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, presents free concerts on the lawn through April. Every Sunday 1-3 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy free entertainment by local artists and bands. Bring chairs and blankets. Scheduled this week April 30, is The Wildlife Specials. The Market Shops are at 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway, Miramar Beach.