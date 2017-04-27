by Deborah Wheeler

The 30A Coloring Book, now available for your enjoyment, is not your typical childhood coloring book.

The brainchild of Noelle Tabor, Tabor saw this type of multi-generational coloring book becoming popular in Nashville and decided she wanted to bring the same to 30A.

“I wanted to bring something to 30A that represents how unique it is,” she said.

Although Tabor currently lives in Tennessee, she lived in the Panhandle for eight years, attending school in Pensacola before moving to Destin. While living in Destin she met her husband on 30A. They now own a home here and spend quite a bit of time on 30A.

Although Tabor has never done anything like this before, she said she thought the coloring book could really be a value to people who love 30A, including herself.

“I thought a coloring book would be amazing. It was something I decided I wanted to do,” she said.

And when she looked for an illustrator, she had to look no farther than a former school chum — Ginny-Beth Joiner.

“I talked over the idea with her and she sent me samples,” said Tabor.

Joiner now lives in Deland, Florida. Although familiar with the area, she drove up to 30A in January, took photos, looked at angles and did some sketches, determining how best to convey each scene on a page. This is also her first experience doing a book.

The coloring book covers a geographically correct area beginning at Topsail east to the Donut Hole at Inlet in its 40 pages.

“I think it represents the area well,” said Tabor. “I can imagine both kids and adults coloring it. I imagine families on vacation doing it together and taking home a unique souvenir.”

“It was surreal to see 40-plus pages of my drawings bound in a book,” said Joiner. “I am very pleased with the way it turned out and what we were able to convey. It’s not just for kids. It’s for all ages, a multi-generation activity.”

Joiner included a sketch of Tabor’s son, Liam, in the book.

The 30A Coloring Book is available at Duckie’s in Seaside, Big Mama’s Hula Girl Gallery in Seagrove and online at www.the30acoloringbook.com.