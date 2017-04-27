Burgers are America’s ultimate comfort food.

You can find them in every town across the United States, from fast food joints to five-star restaurants. While many places are known for their burgers and advertise their expertise with “burger” in the company name, we at Destin.com wanted to bring you the hidden burger joints of the Emerald Coast.

Take a look at our finds, because these juicy morsels will not disappoint. We know because we taste tested each one.

Rockin Tacos Grill & Tequila Bar

Address: 1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy., Okaloosa Island (at the boardwalk)

The place: You wouldn’t think that a taco place would serve a killer burger, but Rockin Tacos pulls out all the stops with their hefty Rockin’ Burger.

“We feel like a lot of the beachgoers like burgers,” said Rockin’ Tacos General Manager John Perry. “It’s a different effect, it’s kind of our spin on a Spanish burger, and it sells really well actually.”

The burger: The Rockin’ Burger is two 4-ounce patties of choice chuck short-rib and sirloin meat, four slices of cheddar cheese, chorizo (Mexican sausage), homemade guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, and queso. The burger goes for $12.99 and is served with crispy tator tots.

The Gulf

Address: 1284 Marler Ave., Okaloosa Island

The place: With a name like The Gulf, you may be thinking seafood. Well you wouldn’t be wrong, as The Gulf does have fresh Gulf seafood on the menu, however The Gulf Burger is a staple on the restaurant’s otherwise changing menu.

“Half of our business here is burgers,” said General Manager Jessica Wright. “What makes it really unique is the garlic aioli; it’s made from scratch fresh every day. Everything is fresh, as much as possible from local farmers and local fishermen.”

The burger: The Gulf Burger is a 7-ounce patty of all-natural grass-fed beef on a brioche bun baked by Heavenly Creations Bakery out of Gulf Shores. The burger is topped with lettuce, tomato and a house-made garlic aioli. For a $1.50 up charge you can add cheese (American, Spicy Jack or Cheddar) or bacon. The Gulf Burger goes for $7.50 and can be accompanied by a generous side dish of house-cut fries for $4 more.

Props Brewery

Address: 255 Miracle Strip Pkwy. SE 19, Fort Walton Beach

The place: This local brewery is known for its beer and its military friendliness as it is owned by veterans. A bit less known, however, is its delicious burgers.

“We certainly try to put beer into everything,” said Brian O’Neill, one of Props’ four owners. “For the Smokehouse Burger, our barbecue sauce is made with our blonde ale, and our fried onion straws are made with our brown beer.”

The burger: The Props Smokehouse Burger is an 8-ounce patty of 80/20 (meat/fat content) which is certified Angus beef topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, house-made fried onion straws and house-made barbecue sauce all on a brioche bun. The burger goes for $12.99 and comes with your choice of hand-cut fries, salad or house-made potato chips.

Craft Bar – A Florida Gastropub

Address: Multiple locations; 4424 Commons Dr. E, Destin. 170 E. County Hwy. 30A, Santa Rosa Beach. 655 Grand Blvd. Miramar Beach. 15600 Panama City Beach Pkwy. 180, Panama City Beach.

The place: Another establishment known for its drinks is Craft Bar. Mixed drinks, beer and wine were once the bar focus, but Craft Bar Kitchen Manager Jamie Jacobs takes it a step further by adding craft food to pair with drinks, including several locally sourced burgers.

“We use a local farm-to-table beef; Heureux Beef,” Jacobs said. “Heureux means happy in French, and the guy we buy from hand raises and butchers all the cows. We also use artisan cheeses and fresh brioche buns and hand-cut fries.”

The burger: The Craft Bar Burger is a half pound of local pasture-raised beef, caramelized onions, and your choice of aged gouda, Tillamook cheddar or Point Reyes blue cheese atop a brioche bun. The Craft Bar Burger goes for $15 and is served with house cut fries and house-made spicy ketchup.

Did we miss a place? Give us your recommendation – and why you like it – at svasquez@destin.com or call 850-315-4412.