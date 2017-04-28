By Savannah Evanoff | 315-4406 | @savannahenwfdn | sevanoff@nwfdailynews.com

Art Alexakis just sat down for family breakfast and is moments away from starting a busy day, beckoning only more of these with his upcoming tour.

The main man behind alternative rock band Everclear will celebrate 20 years

of “So Much for the Afterglow,” the angst-filled soundtrack of the 1990s, with a tour starting May 11 in Portland, Oregon. Before this tour, Everclear will perform concerts throughout Florida, including Destin.

As our phone interview begins, Alexakis’ friendly voice crackles, phone service cutting in and out, as his cellphone switches to the Bluetooth device in his car. He ominously deems the awkward transition “the dead zone” with a laugh.

Normally, he would be driving his 9-year-old daughter to school right now, he said, but not on Mondays. It’s physical therapy day, and Alexakis is one step closer to cold laser therapy, “a God-send” after a recent back surgery, he said.

“I’m mean and I’m tough, so I’m healing OK,” Alexakis says. “I am. I’m a grumpy old man, but I’m tough.”

But, enough of that. Alexakis knows we’re here to talk music, so he veers us on topic.

Everclear will perform at 7 p.m. May 1 at Club L.A., 34876 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin. General admission tickets are available for $22 at ticketweb.com.

What do you have planned for performances before the tour, such as the one in Destin?

We’re not going to play the whole album of “So Much for the Afterglow,” but in our normal set, we play at least four, if not five, songs from “Afterglow.” That album had three top hits, so we always play the hits. I get frustrated with people who don’t play their hits. That’s what people want to hear. They want to hear the other songs, too, those hardcore fans, but they want to hear songs that were on the radio that they remember, that connect them to a different time. I don’t have a problem with nostalgia. It doesn’t define me.

Why do you think people feel so nostalgic about that album?

It came out at a coming-of-age for a lot of people, whether it was high school or college or even junior high. Those are times that we just really, really remember … I can remember getting into albums and not coming up for air for two months … Being that age is so difficult anyways. It’s great. It’s awesome, because everything is either wonderful and you love it, or you hate it. You’re just this raw bunch of nerves because of all the testosterone and estrogen hormones just screaming through your body … Trust me. I’m a parent.

What would represent this album for you as a teenager? What were you listening to then?

I remember Aerosmith rocked. Their fourth album, couldn’t get enough of it. Cheap Trick, Led Zeppelin. I got really heavily into Led Zeppelin one summer. I got into Rush. When I hit 16, it all turned to punk rock. That’s when I found the Ramones … Maybe Springsteen. I hated Springsteen ‘til I was 20 or 22, it wasn’t hard enough for me … teenage boys are way worse than girls.

How do you think your music has changed over time?

I think it’s kind of grown up with me in a way. I think there’s still a sense of naivete. It’s not very cultured. I didn’t study music. I’m a punk rock singer-songwriter. All Everclear really is is a singer-songwriter in a hard rock slash punk band.

I’ve been in love with rock’n’roll literally since I was 2 years old. When I was 2 years old, we were driving with the family … So I’m standing up in the front seat between my mom and dad. And, I know, it’s totally horrible. That would never happen today. Yeah, I’m old. And a song came on called “Wipe Out,” which is all a drum solo, and I started dancing uncontrollably. My dad changed the station, and I freaked out and started hitting him. He had to pull over ‘til the song was over, so I could dance. True story.

What are your future music plans?

I’m going to make my first solo record this year. It’s just going to be me. A lot of acoustic guitars, but there will be some instrumentation. But, I’m going to play all the instruments and sing all the vocals.

I’ve always wanted to do it. I’m a singer-songwriter. I’ve always wanted to be able to make this record … I’m not the best drummer in the world or the best keyboard player, but I’m going to use what skills I have and make the best record I can. I think it’s gonna be fun.

