by Abraham Galvan

LuLu’s Destin’s owner Lucy Buffett has found a new way to share her Gumbo Love. Buffett is releasing her second cookbook, “Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life,” next week.

The new book will feature classic family recipes told through the eyes of Buffett. She will explain what it takes to make a gumbo that can also help with challenging life lessons.

“It’s more than just a cookbook. I like to have conversations and show my readers a glimpse into what my world was growing up in the Gulf Coast,” she said. “Gumbo became my signature recipe. … When I cooked gumbo it was parallel to so many lessons that I had to learn and apply every time.”

Buffett said the patience, practice and many steps to prepare a gumbo were teaching her lessons in her personal life.

“I made a connection with cooking…it was my therapy,” she said. “Every time something unforeseen happen or I was worried, cooking would help me pull back and get back in the moment.”

The cookbook will have mostly new recipes and bring back a few classics from Buffett’s first book, “LuLu’s Kitchen: A Taste of the Gulf Coast Good Life.”

“I will have a few recipes coming back especially fried food classics in the ‘How to Fry’ section. It continues the conversation from the first book with more classic flavored recipes from the entire Gulf Coast,” Buffett said.

Even though Buffett is introducing new recipes for her readers to create in the book, LuLu’s Destin’s menu will remain the same.

She said the biggest challenge in writing and releasing her new book was actually having the time to sit down and write it.

“After getting an incredible team to run the restaurants, I was able to focus and put it as my priority.”

Don’t think Buffett is done with writing. She wants to write two more books, one will be a Christmas cookbook and the other will be a more personal business book where she will talk about her success as an entrepreneur and recipes for success.

“Just give (me) a day of down time and you will soon have a new LuLu’s cookbook coming your way,” she said.

Want to Go?

“Gumbo Love” can be pre-ordered at www.booksamillion.com and will be on sale on Tuesday, May 9. Lucy Buffett will also be in person for a meet and greet and book signing at LuLu’s Destin on Saturday, May 20 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. For more information visit http://lucybuffett.com/appearances/.