Crab Island Cantina: Party all weekend at Crab Island Cantina during their three-day Cinco De Mayo Fiesta. Starting Friday, May 5, enjoy a pub crawl through the HarborWalkVillage and enjoy live music with DJ Vasco and BT Turner. Come back out on Saturday, May 6, for a family friendly event from 2-4 p.m. featuring piñatas for the kids. The Sal Salaz Carribbean Project Band will also perform 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Party on into Sunday with the event Noche Latina from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and then enjoy brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and BT Tuner on the HarborView stage from 1-5 p.m. And of course there will be drink specials going on all weekend as well. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/CrabIslandCantina/

Cantina Laredo: Cantina Laredo in Grand Boulevard is hosting a huge Cinco De Mayo Festival from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, May 5. For the kids there will be face painting, lawn games, and crafts by Abrakadoodle. For the adults there will be live music, dancing, and of course Mexican food and drinks for all! Bring a blanket or lawn chair as the festival will be held in Grand Park, outdoors. Local band, The Bankwalkers will perform from 7-10 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/278153439272737/.

Sandestin’s Cinco De Mayo Fiesta: With the theme, “Party like there’s no mañana,” Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is throwing a fiesta of a lifetime. Enjoy all-you-can-eat Mexican food and drinks, live music and entertainment from 6-9 p.m. on May 5. Tickets are $45 for adults 21 and over (includes 3 drinks), $30 for adults ages 13-20, and $22.50 for kids under twelve. For more information visit https://eventgrid.com/Events/33344/2017-sandestin-cinco-de-mayo-fiesta.

Latin Spring Festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with drink specials and live entertainment at El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant in Destin Commons May 5. Continue with a Block Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 with arts and crafts and face painting for the kids, plus Latino dance performances, entertainment with many genres of music, DJs Rudy Max and Jimmy Suave, and more.

La Paz Restaurante & Cantina: Cinco De Mayo festivities at La Paz Restaurante & Cantina will include live band, Cadillac Willy from 7-11 p.m. as well as $5 Top Shelf, Fresh Squeezed Margaritas all-day. For more information visit http://www.lapazdestin.com/

Cinco De CrawDaddy: The Destin Rotary Club is hosting a Crawfish Bash from 5:30-9 p.m. at Warren Averett CPA & Advisors in Destin. The event doubles as a fund raiser for charities Food For Thought, Harvest House, Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast, Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation and The Rotary Club of Destin Scholarship Funds. Enjoy fresh crawfish boil from Louisiana, or grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue chicken. There will also be live music by Fais Do-Do Band. For tickets and more information call 850-837-1071.

The Hub: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at The Hub 30A and enjoy an outdoor laid-back atmosphere the whole family can enjoy. Relax to the live music by local band Dread Clampitt and take part in happy hour from 4-6 p.m, Friday, May 5.

Peppers: Shalimar Mexican restaurant Pepper’s Mexican Grill and Cantina will have DJ Lecz playing music from 5 p.m. to midnight and there will be drink specials going on throughout the evening. For more information see https://www.facebook.com/events/1272461706206163/

La Rumba: La Rumba Mexican Restaurant will host Cinco de Mayo with classic rock and blues group Juke Joint Willie. La Rumba is at 100 John King Road in Crestview.

Local Catch Bar & Grill: Local Catch Bar & Grill will host its first Cinco de Mayo Party featuring drink and food specials and music from Blues Old Stand 7-9 p.m. Friday. Local Catch is at 3711 W. Scenic Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach.