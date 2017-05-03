Allegiant Air launches 10 new, nonstop routes from Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport on Wednesday, just in time for the summer travel season. The airline is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $43.

“We’re excited to begin these affordable, nonstop flights to Florida’s Emerald Coast and start the service with Destin as a new seasonal base,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We know Allegiant travelers will take advantage of this service to enjoy sunny summer getaways.”

Summer routes added to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) include:

1. Kansas City, Mo. (MCI) – begins May 3, with fares as low as $66*

2. Austin, Texas (AUS) – begins May 4, with fares as low as $43*

3. Cleveland (CLE) – begins May 12, with fares as low as $68*

4. Louisville, Ky. (SDF) – begins May 24, with fares as low as $53*

5. Peoria, Illinois (PIA) – begins May 24, with fares as low as $72*

6. Columbus, Ohio (LCK) – begins May 25, with fares as low as $64.50*

7. Springfield, Mo. (SGF) – begins May 25, with fares as low as $75*

8. Indianapolis (IND) – begins May 26, with fares as low as $58*

9. Pittsburgh (PIT) – begins May 31, with fares as low as $91*

10. Washington D.C./Baltimore (BWI) – begins May 31, with fares as low as $61*

These new routes will bring nearly 46,000 additional visitors to the area during the summer season, contributing to visitor spending and economic growth. With the addition of these routes, Allegiant will offer service from 17 cities to VPS. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“Austin, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Springfield/Branson, Peoria, Louisville, Cleveland, Columbus, WELCOME to the Emerald Coast in Okaloosa County via Allegiant!,” said Okaloosa County Airports Director Tracy Stage. “We are very proud of Allegiant’s success and the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport’s continued growth.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Destin-area travelers with low-base fares and savings on rental cars, hotels and activity and attraction tickets. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. See Allegiant.com for details.

1. MCI-VPS – Flights must be purchased by May 6, 2017 for travel between May 3, 2017 and September 29, 2017.

2 AUS-VPS – Flights must be purchased by May 7, 2017 for travel between May 4, 2017 and June 29, 2017.

3. CLE-VPS – Flights must be purchased by May 15, 2017 for travel between May 12, 2017 and September 3, 2017.

4. SDF-VPS – Flights must be purchased by May 27, 2017 for travel between June 3, 2017 and August 30, 2017.

5. PIA-VPS – Flights must be purchased by May 27, 2017 for travel between May 24, 2017 and September 2, 2017.

6. LCK-VPS – Flights must be purchased by May 28, 2017 for travel between July 2, 2017 and October 28, 2017.

7. SGF-VPS – Flights must be purchased by May 28, 2017 for travel between August 3, 2017 and October 29, 2017.

8. IND-VPS – Flights must be purchased by May 29, 2017 for travel between May 26, 2017 and August 14, 2017.

9. PIT-VPS – Flights must be purchased by June 3, 2017 for travel between May 31, 2017 and September 2, 2017.

10. BWI-VPS – Flights must be purchased by June 3, 2017 for travel between May 31, 2017 and September 2, 2017.