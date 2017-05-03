Wine Festival: Chautauqua Winery in DeFuniak Springs will host a Spring Festival Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, arts and crafts vendors and of course, free wine tasting! For more information visit chautauquawineryfestivals.com or call 850-892-5887.

Crab Island Cantina: Party all weekend at Crab Island Cantina during their three-day Cinco De Mayo Fiesta. Starting Friday, May 5, enjoy a pub crawl through the HarborWalkVillage and enjoy live music with DJ Vasco and BT Turner. Come back out on Saturday, May 6, for a family friendly event from 2-4 p.m. featuring piñatas for the kids. The Sal Salaz Carribbean Project Band will also perform 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Party on into Sunday with the event Noche Latina from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and then enjoy brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and BT Tuner on the HarborView stage from 1-5 p.m. And of course there will be drink specials going on all weekend as well. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/CrabIslandCantina/

Free Comic Book Day: TBS Comics will offer an assortment of free sample comic books starting at 10 a.m. May 6. TBS Comics is located at 550 Mary Esther Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach. For more information visit www.tbscomics.com

Burger Battle: If you love burgers, you won’t want to miss this festival dubbed, The Mother of All Burger Battles. Head to the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Amphitheater in Niceville this Saturday, May 6 from 3-7 p.m. Local restaurants go head to head to see who will be dubbed the next mother of all burgers! Destin entries include Brotulas Seafood House & Steamer and the Big Red Truck among others. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of and children 12 and under are free. Tickets include burger sampling, live music and other fun activities. For more information visit www.motherofallburgerbattles.com

Spamma Pajamma Party: LuLu’s Destin is hosting an out-of-the-box night called Spamma Pajamma Party which features a Spam sculpting contest in your pajamas. The event is free, and LuLu’s will donate 10 percent of each customer’s tab to Trees on the Coast, the only catch is, you must wear pajamas. Enjoy live music, a raffle and silent auction, toilet paper races and the main event of the Spam sculpting contest. The event is held Sunday, May 6 from 5-9 p.m. For more information CLICK HERE.