By Savannah Evanoff

A young girl in a gorgeous yellow sundress stood only 10 feet away from the stage at the Seaside outdoor amphitheater, enamored with the ballet dancers before her.

Davis Robertson, a guest artist and director, fondly remembers seeing the girl admire the dancers rehearse for a previous year’s Seaside Dance Festival.

“This cute little girl was just awestruck by the ballet onstage, and then she started dancing …” Robertson said. “To see this little girl, just so engrossed and so in love with that, and all of it being so natural and so genuine was very, very special.”

It was one of the most beautiful things he’s seen, Robertson said. He will never forget it.

Moments like these create the atmosphere at Seaside Dance Festival, a free dance-themed weekend in Seaside featuring performances from a variety of professional dancers.

This year’s festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday with a dance lecture and demonstration, continues at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a mixed repertory performance and concludes at 7:45 p.m. Sunday with a dance-movie night featuring a screening of Roger Jeffrey’s short film and documentary and of “Singin’ in the Rain.” Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

Being able to see the pieces performed Saturday featuring professional dancers from diverse companies in one program is rare, Robertson said.

“That unto itself would be well worth any ticket price, but the town of Seaside is providing it for free,” Robertson said. “That is pretty much unparalleled as far as I know.”

Want to go?

When: 6 p.m. Friday – Lecture and demonstration

6:30 p.m. Saturday – Main performance

7:45 p.m. Sunday – Dance movie night

Where: Seaside Amphitheater, along Scenic Highway 30A in the center of the Seaside Town Square

Cost: Free admission