By Brenda Shoffner Northwest Florida Daily News

Grayton Beach Corner Cafe used to live at the corner of Hotz Avenue and DeFuniak Street in Grayton Beach village.

Now it’s just up the road on the corner of Clayton Lane and County Road 283 S.

While the location has changed, the commitment to fresh-beyond-belief food remains the same.

The food

Grayton Corner Cafe has a base menu with lots of salads and sandwiches they offer most of the time and then specials that are different every day.

The day we went for lunch, the specials were gumbo, barbecue beef ribs or buffalo turkey wing.

Other days that same week specials were meatloaf melt, roast turkey breast, shrimp mushroom marinara with spaghetti squash and chicken and dumplings. They usually post the daily menu on their Facebook page.

Soups and sides change every day as well.

I had the beef ribs and turned it into a plate with two sides — yellow squash casserole and local kale and collards.

As you can see from the photo, the beef ribs were thick, juicy and bursting with flavor.

I loved the squash casserole, which I would describe as more like a squash crumble with succulent whole slices of squash discernible. It was so delicious, I ate every morsel.

The kale/collards combo was a unique take on a Southern classic, also delicious.

Other sides that day were tomato cucumber salad, green bean almandine, roasted vegetables and squash spaghetti with shrimp mushroom marinara.

My guest chose the roasted turkey sandwich on soft French bread dressed with provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo. He, too, ate every bite.

Grain-and-seed flatbread is also an option for sandwiches. Additional cheese choices are American and cheddar.

We shared a Corner Chicken Salad consisting of the cafe’s signature seasoned chicken salad served on a bed of crisp mixed greens and topped with avocado slices. It was surrounded by a delectable array of vegetables including sprouts, radishes, carrot ribbons, cucumber, yellow squash, bean sprouts, a few slivers of sweet onion and tomato that tasted like it had come straight from the garden.

There was also something I’m pretty sure was a blanched sweet potato cut into quartered slices and served cold on the platter. Again, we ate every bite.

Other salads include the Washaway Shrimp Salad, the Shrimp Remoulade Salad and the Coastal Sampler, which has a scoop of the chicken and the shrimp salads served over the cafe salad vegetables.

We chose the housemade ranch dressing to go with our salad. Italian, 2,000 Island (not a typo) and citrus grapefruit vinaigrette are also offered.

Other sandwiches on the menu are the shrimp salad croissant, the garden sandwich and the chicken salad croissant.

We had iced tea with our meal. Several other diners enjoyed the beer and wine available.

The only dessert on Grayton Corner Cafe’s menu is an ice cream pie made with an Oreo

crust, vanilla ice cream topped with a Heath candy bar/fudge. We shared one and thoroughly enjoyed it.

The atmosphere

Grayton Corner Cafe is about as laid-back as eateries come. There was a box of tomatoes on a table where we walked in, and we seated ourselves.

There is an indoor eating space with stools at a counter as well as a few tables, but many customers, including us, choose to sit on the covered porch, which overlooks a lily pad pond.

The service

The service is friendly and unhurried.

A gentleman who seemed to be the owner arrived toward the end of our meal and immediately engaged in conversations with several tables of diners.

He was particularly proud of his bean sprouts and gave samples to a couple of interested tables.

He also was working on a fresh strawberry soup for the next day’s menu and offered “shots” to a couple of tables including us. I should have said, “yes,” but I was already full and unable to finish the collards.

Everything is casual including the billing, which takes place at an adding machine/cash register at the front counter.

Be sure to bring cash because credit cards are not accepted.

A final taste

Grayton Beach Corner Cafe offers some of the freshest food in the one of the most laid-back atmospheres you’ll find along the Emerald Coast.

Want to Go? Grayton Corner Cafe is locationed at 14 Clayton Lane, Grayton Beach. Telephone: 213-0401. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday