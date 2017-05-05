HarborWalk Village: Treat mom to brunch on the Destin Harbor at the HarborView Room located of the Emerald Grande. Brunch will be buffet style and held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Cost is $29 per adult and $14 per child 10 years and under. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/387571881587109/ or for reservations call 850-424-0622.

Solaris Cruise: Why not splurge on mom this year and get her not only a nice meal, but a cruise on the Choctawhatchee Bay. The Solaris Yacht will be hosting a Mother’s Day lunch cruise Sunday, May 14 from 1-3 p.m. The three course meal includes appetizer, dinner and dessert. Cost is $58 for adults, $38 for children ages 3-10 and $18 for infants under 3 years of age. For more information visit https://www.sunquestcruises.com/choose-your-cruise/

Mother’s at the Gulf: The Gulf restaurant on Okaloosa Island has created a special menu just for Mother’s Day. Join mom for brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 for a special menu of fruit crepes, French toast, mimosas and rose. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1827990370786183/.

Mother’s Vue Brunch: Brunch right on the beach at The Vue 30a in Santa Rosa Beach. Mother’s Day Brunch includes a raw oyster bar, prime rib and crawfish etouffee and dessert for a full menu visit http://santarosaclub.com/event/mothers-day-brunch/2017-05-14/. Cost is $49.95 per adult and $15.95 per child ages 5-12.

Two Trees for Mommy’s: Take mom to brunch at Two Trees Restaurant at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Club. Mother’s Day Brunch buffet runs from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. For more information visit http://www.twotreesrestaurant.com/menu/sunday-brunch/.

Destin Chick-Fil-A: Chick-Fil-A in Destin will host a Mother’s Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. In honor of Mother’s Day every mother will enjoy a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich and every child will receive a free ‘Icedream’ treat. Destin Chik-Fil-A is located at 1063 Highway 98 E, Destin. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1428752703813716/.