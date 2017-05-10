By Linda Murchison lmurchison@nwfdailynews.com

The construction on the U.S. 331 bridge has finally been completed, and it is now a pleasure to drive between Freeport and Santa Rosa Beach. It was a lovely drive on a recent Friday evening.

The food

Your first taste of Borago begins with a basket of house made focaccia bread with Parmesan cheese, cracked pepper, olive oil and balsamic vinegar. It’s a nice introduction while you look over the menu.

My guest and I opted to begin our meal with the special appetizer of the evening, fried oysters. Four, large, plump oysters were perfectly cooked and served on a bed of fresh greens with a fresh corn relish and remoulade sauce.

Other appetizers include a tomato bisque, veal meatballs, arroncini which is stuffed rice balls coated with bread crumbs and fried, calamari, scallops, and tuna and mushroom ravioli.

We opted to share a mixed greens salad with Roma tomatoes, fontina cheese and a roasted shallot vinaigrette. The greens were fresh and crisp and the roasted shallot vinaigrette was delicious.

A classic Caesar salad as well as an arugula salad with Gorgonzola and toasted walnuts, dressed with a lemon olive oil dressing is also offered.

Borago’s menu is filled with classic Italian cuisine with contemporary touches.

My choice was the angel hair pasta with pan seared shrimp, prosciutto, basil and garlic. The sauce was an amazing tomato mascarpone cream and the prosciutto gave the dish a hit of a smoky flavor.

The Grouper Nicoise with artichokes, calamata olives, tomatoes, haricot verts served over whipped potatoes with a white wine butter sauce was my guest’s choice. The grouper was perfectly cooked and he enjoyed the pairing of different vegetables, even the artichokes, which are not a favorite of his. If you are not familiar with haricot verts, they are a thin green bean.

There are eight different pasta dishes ranging from seafood to hot Italian sausage, so I am sure you can find one to your liking as I did with the angel hair pasta and shrimp.

Other non-pasta dishes include grilled salmon, a seafood fricassee, a grilled filet topped with Boursin cheese, chicken or veal piccata and a balsamic glazed pork tenderloin.

Make sure you ask your server about dessert. The evening of our visit, they offered

chocolate crème brulee and a coffee flavored gelato. Dani, our server, suggested we order the brulee with a scoop of the gelato on top. We took her suggestion and were glad we did. The crème brulee was rich and darkly chocolate with that crunch you get with a well-prepared creme brulee. The addition of the gelato made this an over-the-top dessert.

Borago has a full bar offering cocktails, wines and beers.

The atmosphere

Borago has an upscale contemporary feel with beige walls, dark wood floors and wooden furniture. Paintings mimic the colors in the water outside the wall of windows.

The building is on Choctawhatchee Bay and has wonderful views of the water from most of the tables. They also have a large outside screened area if you choose to sit outside. I particularly enjoyed the lights they have placed in the shrubbery outside. They add a festive feel to the property once the sun goes down.

In talking with our server, we learned the restaurant is in the process of relocating the main dining room upstairs. The dining room we were eating in would be used for overflow seating.

My only issue with the restaurant itself was the sound level once the dining room filled up. This seems to be a recurring problem in restaurants with hard-surface flooring.

The service

Everyone we came in to contact with at Borago was pleasant and friendly. Dani happily answered all of our questions and made suggestions when requested.

A final taste

If you’re looking for a restaurant with a lovely view and wonderful food, give Borago a try. Borago is located at 24200 U.S. Highway 331 in Santa Rosa Beach for more information call 231-9167.