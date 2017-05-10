Finest on the Emerald Coast: Continuum will headline the Northwest Florida Daily News’ Finest on the Emerald Coast 6-9:30 tonight at HarborWalk Village in Destin. The annual event showcases the Finest winners as voted on by the community. It features food, beverages, swag and fun. Fireworks over the harbor cap the evening. General admission tickets are on sale for $30 at www.eventbrite.com.

ArtsQuest: The 29th Annual ArtsQuest Fune Arts Festival is here right in time for Mother’s

Day weekend. The event offers festivalgoers the opportunity to peruse and purchase original art from more than 200 artists while enjoying live music. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at 600 Grand Boulevard, Miramar Beach. Cost a is $5 admission donation. For more information visit https://www.artweeksouthwalton.com/.

Concerts in the Village: Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation presents the 22nd annual Concerts in the Village series every Thursday through June 29 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive West in Destin. The season schedule opens tonight with Emerald Gold. This month’s schedule has May 11, Flow Tribe; May 18, Fountain City Players; May 25, Alter Eagles. Gates open at 6 p.m. Concerts start at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, picnic and wine or purchase concessions on site. Admission is $15 for adults; children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. No pets. Call 650-2226 or visit mattiekellyartsfoundation.org.

FWB Rodeo: Ready for some good, old-fashioned fun? Grab your cowboy hats and head to the 2nd Annual Fort Walton Beach Rodeo this weekend at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. The rodeo will be held on Friday, May 12 starting at 6 p.m. and continuing on Saturday, May 13 from 6-10 p.m. Enjoy watching bronco riding, roping, barrel racing and bull riding as well as many other entertainment pieces. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for kids 6-11. Children under 5 are free. For more information visit www.fwbrodeo.com

Concerts at The Landing: Listen to free music in downtown Fort Walton Beach with Concerts at the Landing at Fort Walton Landing Park, 139 Brooks St. SE. Time is 6-8 p.m. Fridays through July 7, excluding June 2. Free admission. Visit the Concerts at The Landing Facebook page for schedule details.

Disney on Ice: “Worlds of Enchantment” comes to the Pensacola Bay Center on Gregory Street in Pensacola for five shows Friday-Sunday. Tickets start at $15. Additional fees apply. Purchase at ticketmaster.com, pensacolabaycenter.com by phone 800-745-3000. Group discounts available at 432-0800, ext. 231.

The Calling: The Calling Dance Co. presents “Coming Home: A story of Hope” at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Mainstage Theater of the Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Children ages 4 and younger are free of charge. See more details and order tickets through the group’s website at www.TheCallingDanceCompany.org.

“Lion King, Jr.”: Fort Walton Beach Theatre Department ends its award-winning season with “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” for two performances only at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Ft. Walton Beach High School Auditorium. Tickets are general admission at $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, and are available at the school office and at the door the day of the performance.