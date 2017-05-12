By Abraham Galvan | 315-4445 | @destinlogabe | agalvan@thedestinlog.com

What started out as an idea in the garage of the Herrmann family has now become a product available nationwide.

The Kid Slider was first invented by Andy Herrmann when he was just 12 years old. It all began one afternoon when Andy was at the beach in Destin with his mother playing on a boogie board.

“I was just trying to have fun sliding along the shore, but (the boogie board) needed something extra to make it safer,” Andy said.

Andy then went back home and drew up a concept with his dad and created his own body board that features handles, pads and a pull strap.

Now seven years later, Kid Slider has been sold in sporting goods stores along the bottom half of the east coast in addition to locally. The Herrmann family has bigger plans for the multi-purpose fun board.

“With this particular product and how the designs were revamped you can actually use it in the snow. We went from a coastal product and now you use it everywhere including inland,” said Joey Herrmann, Andy’s brother.

Joey said it’s appealing to a younger age bracket because snow boards can be dangerous for children. The Kid Slider will allows for better control, is closer to ground and more efficient for a kid.

The Kid Slider will be sold exclusively on eBodyboarding.com and Kidslider.com. The board comes in blue, green, pink, purple and orange and it retails for $59.99.

“We’ve got the resources to take it into the market and into to stores, but we didn’t have the national appeal by branding it with people with credibility to back it up. With eBodyboarding.com, we will have that,” Joey said. “They are already talking with Walmart, Target and other major sporting good stores.”

eBodyboarding.com’s Jay Reale said they discovered Kid Slider through a customer who recommended checking out the product and contacting the owners. The rest was history.

“We have seen people pulling their kids on body boards, which isn’t good for the body board or the leash and is awkward. The Kid Slider is ideal for this,” he said. “It’s truly an all-season fun board.”