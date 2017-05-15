By Savannah Vasquez | 315-4412 | @destinlogsav | Svasquez@thedestinlog.com

Childhood memories of leisurely family weekends may conjure up scenes of neighborhood bike rides, and now you can take that same relaxing pastime out onto the water with Emerald Coast Hydrobikes. The Santa Rosa Beach-based company rents out water contraptions that are designed as a bicycle set atop floating pontoons. The Hydrobike allows riders to pedal their way across the top of the water’s surface with little effort.

“They are pretty much for all ages,” said Emerald Coast Hydrobikes owner Tami Reinhart. “You pedal it to make the propeller go and you steer it like a bike. But unlike the land type, you don’t have to balance, all you have to do is move your feet up and down.”

Reinhart explained that the Hydrobike was developed by a retired aeronautical engineer, Ray Buresch and because of the expert design, she said, the Hydrobike is highly efficient in the water.

“They handle pretty well as far as wind and current go,” Reinhart said. “And they are stable…these will actually handle four to five foot waves if you know what you are doing, and they can do five to 10 miles per hour.”

The deck of the pontoons is actually wide enough to stand on, and Reinhart said that she often allows young children to sit on the pontoons and ride along as their parents pedal the Hydrobike. The bike itself is set up for riders 5-foot tall or taller and is set up on a pontoon frame that is 4-foot wide and 10-feet long.

“What’s cool about being on a bike frame is that you are up high,” Reinhart said. “You can see into the water for fishing or photography, and you don’t have to get wet if you don’t want to; it’s really nice.”

Reinhart said she first heard of the Hydrobikes in the early ‘90s, but it wasn’t until three years ago (2014) that they were available for dealership opportunities.



“I found out about them by accident when I was in the karaoke business,” Reinhart said. “I was looking for a way to come and go easily from home to work at what was then a bar called Balls Out (today The Bay Restaurant). I asked about dealerships but they weren’t doing them back then. Once they called me and said they were ready, I was ready to do something different.”

Today, Emerald Coast Hydrobikes is located at Tom’s Landing in Santa Rosa Beach, and Reinhart has several tour packages available for those wishing to try out the unique water bikes.

“Sunday morning we ride from here to the Bay Restaurant for the Chicken & Waffle breakfast; Tuesdays and Fridays we do a sunset ride then campfire or shrimp boil here at the dock, and Wednesdays we bring them out to Grayton Beach for the Red Bar Ride,” Reinhart said.

Besides the tours, Emerald Coast Hydrobikes also offers custom rentals and hourly rates at a beach of the customer’s choice. Currently, Reinhart has 14 Hydrobikes, and each has a console for storing gear and has two cup holders.

“Come see us, it’s a good time, it’s easy, anybody can do it,” Reinhart said. “Come hang out and enjoy.”

1 of 8

Want to Go? Emerald Coast Hydrobikes is located at 78 Ricker Avenue in Santa Rosa Beach. For more information call 850-598-7949 or visit www.emeraldcoasthydrobikes.com.