D igital Graffiti: This weekend is the 10th annual art festival of Digital Graffiti. Digital Graffiti showcases multimedia art by projecting colorful moving pieces onto the white walls of Alys Beach. Events span from Friday through Sunday at Alys Beach, 9581 E. County Highway 30A, Alys Beach. Tickets start at $25. To purchase tickets or view the schedule, visit digitalgraffiti.com.

Crawfish Boil: The Destin Boys & Girls Club will be hosting a Crawfish Boil at Harry T’s on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to the local Destin Boys & Girls Club in allowing them to continue serving the young people that need it the most. Tickets are $20 a plate. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1780489372269351/

Concerts at The Landing: Listen to free music in downtown Fort Walton Beach with Concerts at the Landing at Fort Walton Landing Park, 139 Brooks St. SE. Time is 6-8 p.m. Fridays through July 7, excluding June 2. Free admission. Visit the Concerts at The Landing Facebook page for schedule details.

Craftathon Beer Festival: If you like good beer head to the Landing Park in Fort Walton Beach this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to taste and peruse local craft brews. Tickets are $35. For more information CLICK HERE.

Family Fun Day: Join in the fun at the Fort Walton Yacht Club with the annual Family Fun Day and Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday. Doors open at noon with lunch service available. Enjoy games for the kids, a Country Store, Ships’ Store, Tag Sale, Sea Scouts, and the Power Squadron safety demonstrations. Land-based activities will wind down by 4 p.m. as boats assemble for the Blessing of the Fleet. Those not participating in the blessing are welcome to watch from shore. Fort Walton Yacht Club is at 180 Ferry Road NE in Fort Walton Beach. Call the office at 243-7102. Guests who arrive by boat may dock at the Yacht Club for the afternoon. Admission is free.

Little Pirates Parade: The Little Pirates Parade, which includes a Doggy Pirate Parade, will take place 9-11 a.m. Saturday at First City Bank, 135 Perry Ave SE, Fort Walton Beach. Captain Billy bowlegs and Krewe will judge children costumes and child-made floats in age groups. Dog costumes also will be judged. Prizes will be awarded. There will be a bounce house and other activities. Pre-register at firstcitybank.com.