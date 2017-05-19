Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is hosting New York Times bestseller Mary Kay Andrews for the unveiling her new cookbook full of her favorite recipes.

Presented with the breezy flair that made Andrews’ novels a summertime favorite, “The Beach House Cookbook” (St. Martin’s Press; $29.99) is a great addition for anyone staying in a beach vacation rental or seeking recipes that remind them of the beach.

Andrews will visit Destin for a meet-and-greet and book-signing at Barnes & Noble Bookstore on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Mary Kay Andrews is one of our favorite authors and our staff and guests enjoy her hard-to-put-down, fun beach reads,” said Newman-Dailey Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “We were excited to learn she was publishing a cookbook filled with recipes that are ideal for feeding families and friends staying in a beach house. For guests who like to visit during the holidays, the cookbook features recipes for every holiday, including Thanksgiving at the Beach.”

From an early spring dinner of cherry balsamic-glazed lamb chops and bacon-kissed green beans, to Fourth of July buttermilk-brined fried chicken, yuppie potato salad, and Coca-Cola cake, to her New Year’s Day Open House menu of charcoal-grilled oysters, home-cured gravlax, grits n’ greens casserole, and Meyer lemon bar trifle, the cookbook is filled with ideas for menus designed to put the chef and his/her guests in a permanently carefree coastal state of mind all year long.

As part of Andrews visit, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties will invite fans to register to win a beach bag filled with Andrews’ novels and signed copy of her new “The Beach House Cookbook.” Barnes & Noble Bookstore is at 34904 Emerald Coast Parkway, Suite 118, Destin.

Learn more about Andrews or order her cookbook online at marykayandrews.com.